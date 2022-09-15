Alignment Healthcare Announces Secondary Offering

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders.



J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to the securities being sold in the offering was deemed automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents, including the preliminary prospectus supplement, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology enablement. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the expected closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs; and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation. There can be no assurance that Alignment Healthcare will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact

Maggie Habib

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com