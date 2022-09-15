Sumo Logic Publishes Latest Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today published its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the company’s recent progress on key ESG priorities, such as sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion.



“We believe we have a responsibility to not only deliver excellent products and services to our customers, but also to do so with integrity and respect for our communities and the planet. We are pleased to deliver this Environmental, Social, and Governance report to our valued stakeholders. This report reflects our continued commitment to build and grow our sustainability efforts over time,” said Ramin Sayar, Sumo Logic’s President and CEO.

The report features great strides in Sumo Logic’s journey to integrate ESG deeper into its priorities, policies, and practices. The report released today builds on Sumo Logic’s inaugural report, which was released last year and was aligned with the frameworks of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Sumo Logic’s latest ESG Report is available at http://investor.sumologic.com .

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bryan Liberator

Sumo Logic

IR@sumologic.com

Media Contact:

Carmen Harris

Sumo Logic

charris@sumologic.com

(650) 414-1584