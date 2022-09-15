Ecofibre Launches Green II Gold, a Professional Quality, CBD-Infused Skincare Line for Spas and Salons

An innovative CBD skincare brand for professionals from the leaders in hemp

/EIN News/ -- GEORGETOWN, Ky., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ananda Health and parent company Ecofibre are excited to announce the launch of Green II Gold, an innovative, new CBD-based skincare line. Green II Gold is the first skincare line formulated from the ground up to pair Ananda Professional's clinical strength, full spectrum hemp extract with potent botanical-based ingredients to provide professional-level products for spas and salons.

Already the leader in sustainable, hemp-based tinctures, soft gels, fruit chews, and topicals, Ananda Professional is the preferred CBD choice of over 4,000 independent pharmacies. While many companies repurpose existing tinctures and topicals, Green II Gold is specifically formulated to address the needs of licensed spa and salon professionals and their clients. "We wanted to avoid being another CBD company simply jumping into the skincare category. We are a professional skincare company pairing the highest quality, CBD-rich extract with other clinically proven ingredients to produce innovative and effective products," says Lora Lassley Vice President of R&D and Product Development. "We have unique offerings like our Soothing Massage Oil that transforms from an oil to a velvet cream finish. This eliminates the need for a massage therapist to mix products during a service and allows the client to leave with silky, soft rather than greasy skin." Built on the desire to increase radiance and reduce redness, Lora notes, "I was inspired to solve a challenge that has eluded skincare companies for years and is a top concern for both skincare professionals and consumers. Our RX3 Serum has proved exceptional at reducing redness and irritation while restoring the skin's protective barrier, especially after resurfacing treatments such as dermaplaning and micro-needling or hair removal."

Green II Gold products are certified cruelty free and vegan while utilizing green chemistry and ethical sourcing that align with Ecofibre's mission to improve the lives of our customers as well as genuinely improve all the environments Ecofibre works in. Green II Gold will be available through salons and spas in the United States.

Ecofibre is the leading diversified hemp company worldwide. The company owns or controls critical parts of the value chain in each business, from breeding, growing, and production to sales and marketing. Their value proposition to customers is premium-quality products from vertically integrated, sustainable, and forward-thinking brands. In the United States, Ananda Professional is the leading pharmacy label for hemp-derived CBD. In addition, Ecofibre produces the highest-quality nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption and topical creams and salves.

www.ecofibre.com | www.anandaprofessional.com | www.greeniigold.com

