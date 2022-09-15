Submit Release
Augmedix to Participate at the 2022 Lytham Partners Fall Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leading provider of automated medical documentation and data services, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Lytham Partners Fall Investor Conference.

Dates: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, 2022
Format: Presentation available beginning on September 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Investors:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com


