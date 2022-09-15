Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size to Hit Around USD 67.8 Bn by 2030

The global automotive diagnostics scan tools market size is predicted to hit around USD 67.8 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 7.22% from 2022 to 2030, according to new study by Precedence Research.

The key market players involved in developing and introducing with new technologies developed with higher efficacy and increased investment in automotive industry for developing new technologies accelerated the market rate. Impact of covid-19 on the market with declined growth in the automotive industry due rules and regulations imposed by the government for shut down of the nation due to widely spreading virus, social distancing and other norms ceased the transportation decreased demands from the market and decreased the growth.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector Asia Pacific region to hold the highest position with increased revenue share in the automotive diagnostics scan tool market due to increased demands and needs from the market for developing and installing the automotive diagnostics scan tools and increased market in the region with advanced technologies.

Europe also to hold the highest market with increased growth in the automotive sector with advanced technologies and various diagnostics scan tools for early identifying and analysing the faults and errors before any trouble shoot situation arises. Other regions such as North America also contributed with increased demands for the diagnostics tools and boost the market growth. Middle East and Africa, Latin America also increased the market size.

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific automotive diagnostics scan tool market was estimated at USD 16.8 billion in 2021.

In 2021, the passenger vehicle segments has generated 89% revenue share in 2021.

In 2021, the diagnostic software offering segment accounted 16% revenue share in 2021.

Asia Pacific Region accounted 41.5% revenue share in 2021.

Report highlights

Based on offering type includes hardware and software. Diagnostics hardware includes tester, code reader, analyser, scanner and others. diagnostics software includes vehicle system testing software, vehicle tracking and emissions analysis, ECU diagnosis software and others. Diagnostic services include Vehicle Maintenance and repair, Custom, training, support and integration

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 36.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 67.8 Billion Asia Pacific Revenue Share 41.5% in 2021 Europe Revenue Share 28.9% in 2021 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Horiba Ltd, SGA SA, Continental AG, SPX Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmBH, Softing AG, Denso Corporation, ACTIA Group, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd, AV List GmbH, Snap-on Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, DG Technologies, Fluke Corporation, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Group, Honda Motor Company, KPIT Technologies, Launch Tech, Hickok Incorporated and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased population with increased demands and rapid urbanization with new developed technologies and advancements with improved electrification system and developed electronic components and ease of identifying the errors and faults cost effective have increased the market rate. Increased number of services and workshop components. Reducing the emission of carbondioxide, developed technology such as do it by your self have increased the market rate. The software and electronics component with increased connectivity with USB or wireless connectivity such as Wifi or bluetooth enhanced the market of automotive diagnostics scan tool to a karger extent.

Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people regarding availability and developed technologies in the automotive vehicle which may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The major obstacle that may hinder the growth of the automotive diagnostics tools is the costing of the technology. Increased cost due to developed technologies and new features introduced with software update led to increased costing of the automotive diagnostics scan tools. Availability of different options in diagnosing the errors and faults in the vehicle may alter the market growth.

Opportunities

The increased developments in electrifications system and developed diagnostics scan tools in automotive sector with increased developments, production, manufacturing with rising demands from the market for developed systems have accelerated the market growth. Increased government support for developing the diagnostics tools in automotive sector and increased investments and developing the market to grow high. The major role players involved are key market players which help to introduce new technologies and increased research and development have increased the market rate

Challenges

Increased developments and technologies with modified features in automotive diagnostics tools which led to increased costing of the technologies which can be challenging task to increase the market during the forecast period. Increase developments with new skills development is utmost in the diagnostics scan tool, lack of skill may lead to decrease the market growth, skill update and software update is necessary in the developed technology. The presence of alternatives available in automotive diagnostics scan tool may challenge the market to grow to a larger extent.

Recent Developments

In the year 2020 September, Snap-on Incorporated acquired AutoCrib, Inc., a fastest growing, manufacturer, marketer and designer tool and asset control solutions. Snap-on focused to enhance for tools for controlling and solutions for complex and critical industries.

In the year 2021 May, Snap-on Incorporated introduced the newJohn Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tools at Auto Glass Week in Florida, U.S. It provides shops with the streamline the ADAS calibration process from start to end.

In the year 2021 April, HORIBA automotive introduced an electrification offering to the industry that involves solution ranging from single component testing to turnkey testing solutions and involves consultation and other services with the vehicle development process.





Market Segmentation

By Offering Type

Diagnostic Hardware Scanner Analyzer Tester Code reader Others

Diagnostic Software Vehicle system testing software Vehicle tracking and emissions analysis ECU diagnosis software Others

Diagnostic services Vehicle Maintenance and repair Custom, training, support and integration



By Tool Type

DIY diagnostic

OEMS diagnostics

Professional diagnostics





By Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

By Propulsion

ICE vehicles

EVs

By Application

Emission control

Repair maintenance

Vehicle health alert and road side assistance

Vehicle tracking

Automatic crash notification

Others

By Workshop Equipment

Engine analyser

Pressure leak detection

Fuel injecting diagnosis

Headlight tester

Dynamometer

Painscan equipment

Wheel alignment equipment

Exhaust gas analyser

By Connectivity

USB

Wi- Fi

Bluetooth





By Handheld Scan Tools

Scanners

Code Readers

TPMS Tools

Digital Pressure Tester

Battery Analyzer





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





