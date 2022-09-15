Spicing Up the Terp Teaching Kitchen

Students tried three types of kimchi, which are salted and fermented vegetables, in class: traditional napa cabbage kimchi, pictured; daikon radish kimchi; and a vegetarian cabbage kimchi, which omits the traditional shrimp paste and fish sauce.

The class is one of many new ways to bring students into the pantry, said Allison Tjaden, interim associate director and assistant to the director in Dining Services. “We want to limit barriers for students when it comes to the Campus Pantry. We want to destigmatize it and offer a range of programs so that students can come check it out. Then, if they or any of their friends are in need of the service, they’ve been there and feel comfortable coming in.”

[New, Expanded Campus Pantry Opens With Fridge, Freezer and Demo Kitchen]

Over the past year, that programming has included nutrition education and student-led cooking demonstrations with samples and recipe cards. Starting this semester, an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer will be creating a more robust slate of events, working with partners across campus like the Community Learning Garden to integrate its ingredients into pantry offerings.

Larry Tumlin, who manages the Campus Pantry and the UMD Farmers Market, said one of the best things about having the kitchen is being able to teach students how to use items from the pantry to make nutritious meals.

“I’d like for them to get more practical knowledge, like basic cutting skills, braising, things like that,” he said.

During finals week in December, students in Kim’s class will return to the teaching kitchen to cook dishes they’ve learned about throughout the semester. These could include “traditional” items like pork belly or rice cakes, or one of the dishes borne out of historical challenges like the Korean War, such as budae-jjigae, the famous army fusion stew that combines processed American food—think Spam and canned sausages—with Korean ingredients like gochujang, a chili paste.

“I’ve been working a lot this summer, and I ate way too much processed food,” said Patricia Visoso ’25. “I want to get more into cooking, because this”—she gestured at the plate of kimchi fried rice—“is comfort.”