Scott McCoy of Cold Springs Partners Featured in an Interview by Influential People Magazine

Scott McCoy, General Counsel and Managing Partner of Cold Springs Partners was recently featured in an interview by Influential People Magazine

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott McCoy, General Counsel and Managing Partner of Cold Springs Partners in Denver, CO, was recently featured in an interview by Influential People Magazine.

"It is such a great honor to be given the opportunity to speak with Influential People Magazine. It is a great platform that allows me to share my story and hopefully inspire others," said Scott when asked about his motivation for doing the interview.

In the said interview, Scott shared how being an openly gay lawyer has been both a challenge and a source of pride. "I'm proud to be able to help future generations of LGBT lawyers to achieve their goals and to make a difference in the world," said Scott when asked about his involvement in mentoring young lawyers.

"When I was just starting out as a lawyer, there were not very many openly gay lawyers. Sometimes I felt like I had to choose between being open about my sexual orientation and having a successful career in law. Thankfully, times have changed and society has become more accepting of LGBT people," he continued.

Through the interview, Scott hopes to show that LGBT lawyers can succeed in their career goals while also being open about their sexual orientation. According to him, "It is important for LGBT lawyers to be out and open with their co-workers, friends, and clients. In many cases, sexual orientation may not come up, which is fine, but LGBT lawyers should be visible and demonstrate that we’re capable of succeeding in all aspects of our lives."

He believes that the key to changing hearts and minds about LGBT lawyers is visibility. "As a small minority group, at times it is our obligation to educate others about who we are. We also need to be visible in the legal community and show that we’re successful, competent, and talented," Scott added.

Furthermore, the interview also tackled Scott's other passions in life, including DJing and organizing art and music events. "I've always loved music and have been DJing for a couple of years now. I actually got my start as a DJ by spinning at LGBT events. I love being able to provide a safe and fun space for people of all types to let loose a bit and have a good time," he said.

When asked about the challenges faced by LGBT lawyers today and what could be done to address them, Scott said, "I believe the biggest challenge facing LGBT lawyers today is the threat of regressive laws and the increase in anti-LGBT rhetoric in some states’ political spheres. Even though the vast majority of Americans do not agree with this push and I believe it will fail in the end, the language being used by some does have a negative impact on LGBT Americans, including lawyers."

He added, "That said, I think it’s more important than ever for LGBT lawyers to be visible and out in their communities. We need to be active, we need to be vocal, and we need to show everyone that we are here, we are queer, and we are not going anywhere."

Aside from that, Scott shared what he has been continuously doing to remain visible in the legal industry and to show his support for the LGBT community. "I am an active member of the LGBT bar association and participate in many community events. I also mentor young lawyers, both LGBT and allies, to help them achieve their goals."

When asked about his advice to up-and-coming LGBT lawyers, Scott said, "My advice to up-and-coming LGBT lawyers is to be true to yourself and don’t let anyone stop you from achieving your goals. There will always be people who try to put you down or tell you that you can’t achieve something because of your sexual orientation, but don’t listen to them. If you want something bad enough, you can achieve it."

"Finally, always remember that you are not alone. There is a vast and supportive community of LGBT lawyers who are here to help you succeed. Never be afraid to reach out and ask for help or advice," he concluded.

Scott is a strong advocate for the LGBT community and an example of a successful openly gay lawyer. He continues to fight for equality and acceptance, both in and out of the courtroom.

If you want to read the full Influential People Magazine interview with Scott McCoy, you can find it here: https://influentialpeoplemagazine.com/scott-mccoy-of-cold-springs-partners-shares-how-being-out-helps-him-be-a-better-lawyer/.

ABOUT SCOTT MCCOY

Scott McCoy has been with of Cold Springs Partners (CSP) for over six years. He is responsible for the legal operations of the firm, including all litigation matters. Scott is also a member of the CSP's investment committee.

Prior to joining Cold Springs Partners, Scott was in-house counsel for a public oil and gas company and also worked as an attorney in the defense and aerospace industry. He has also been active in politics, working for gay rights causes.

He is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center and is admitted to practice law in Colorado and Texas.