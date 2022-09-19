Addiction Expert & Yoga Teacher Tommy Rosen Creates World’s First Holistic Recovery Platform
Recovery 2.0 offers a proven, effective alternative to an otherwise broken recovery system
Addiction is the greatest social problem of our time.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES – September xx, 2022 – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAHMSA) reports that in 2019, 41.1 million people needed substance use treatment. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 85% of those individuals who were able to receive treatment relapsed within a year of treatment.
— Tommy Rosen
Recovery 2.0 is focused on helping people in recovery build a meaningful, purposeful existence to remove their desire to return to drugs & alcohol or other addictive behaviors. This is how we can prevent relapse.
“Addiction is the greatest social problem of our time,” says Recovery 2.0 Founder Tommy Rosen.
Rosen holds advanced certifications in Kundalini and Hatha Yoga and has 31 years of continuous recovery. He teaches yoga at conferences, festivals, retreats and online throughout the year, sharing the power of breath and movement to build vitality, boost immunity and live optimally.
Rosen continues, “It has become painfully obvious that the problem has to do with what happens after treatment. Our approach is based in the practice and principles of yoga, breathwork, meditation and healthy diet because these are necessary ingredients to treat any addiction, from drugs and alcohol to food, sex and gambling.”
Addiction is on the rise, cutting across every socio-economic classification. To add, a large percentage of those battling addiction cannot afford the needed treatment.
Rosen has identified a new approach to overcoming addiction in all of its forms, focused on assisting people who are already in recovery. Rather than concentrating on the crisis and triage of detox and primary treatment, Recovery 2.0 focuses on helping people build powerful, sustainable recoveries once they are already sober.
Along with Recovery 2.0, Rosen has created the Recovery 2.0 Global Community, the Recovery 2.0 Online Conference series, the Recovery 2.0 Group Coaching Program and the Recovery 2.0 Coach Training. Rosen hosts workshops internationally, spreading the message of "Don't just survive, THRIVE."
Rosen's passion for helping others fully recover from addiction is evident in all that he does, fueling his steadfast determination to expand the reach of Recovery 2.0 and positively impact the lives of countless individuals all over the world.
For more information and to explore membership, visit r20.com.
