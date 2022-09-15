Twitter, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Twitter investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business operations and prospects. Specifically, that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in SEC filings, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter’s active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Twitter’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

