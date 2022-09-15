MTE Corporation Celebrates Grand Opening of Flagship Headquarters

Suburban Milwaukee location offers modern amenities and capacity for future growth.

/EIN News/ -- MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTE Corporation, a leader in power quality solutions, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to commemorate the grand opening of its new headquarters in Menomonee Falls. The event was attended by members of the Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce, and leadership from MTE's owners at Steel Partners. Ahsan Javed, President of MTE, spoke about the positive impact the new office space has had on the company's culture and productivity, while providing ample space for expansion. "Our new headquarters exemplifies the investments we are making in our business, employees, and community for today and for years to come," he stated.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted by Javed and the Director of the Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce, Jess Goniu.

The new facility was designed with an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and many collaboration areas, all to enable teamwork and communication. The office includes four large conference rooms, three small open offices for one-on-one meetings, and five wings of open concept cubicle desks that foster greater discussion amongst peers.

An innovative lab incorporates state-of-the-art technology which allows the company to accelerate new product development. Todd Shudarek, Director of Engineering, said the lab provides new equipment and capabilities. "Our new power quality lab allows us to rapidly prototype and test products for our customers around the world. We can be more responsive and have more space to support the growing needs of our business."

MTE made a concerted effort to patronize local contractors and vendors for work on the new facility. Nearly all of the equipment and services were from companies in Menomonee Falls or the greater Milwaukee area - HVAC, plumbing, electricians, carpet, windows, kitchen design and countertops, storage racks, lab equipment and security system.

Javed summarized by saying, "The Milwaukee area is a hub for leaders in the manufacturing automation space, and has been MTE's home for the last 40 years. Our new headquarters represents our commitment to the area, and gives us a firm foundation for growth. We're poised to do great things globally, from right here in this corner of Wisconsin."

About MTE Corporation

MTE Corporation is a global supplier of power quality products designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes passive harmonic filters, line/load reactors, link chokes, dV/dt and sinewave motor protection filters, TEAL® Power Conditioning and Distribution Units, and custom magnetic products for the most demanding industries. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorp.com.

MTE Contact

Marketing Communications Manager

(262) 946-2867

john.gregor@mtecorp.com

www.mtecorp.com

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com.

