Dr. Scott Waltman's Japanese edition of "Socrates Questioning for Therapists and Counsellors" is coming out soon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Scot Waltman's Best-selling Socrates Questioning for Therapist and Counsellors’ Japanese edition will be out next month. The book discusses the framework for using Socratic strategies in psychotherapy and counselling.
The best-selling author, clinical psychologist, and CBT trainer, Dr. Scott Waltman’s book Socratic Questioning for Therapists and Counselors: Learn How to Think and Intervene Like a Cognitive Behavior Therapist is acclaimed and applauded globally by psychologists and counsellors. The book is an ultimate guide for trainee therapists, early career professionals, supervisors, trainers, and any clinician looking to refine and enhance their ability to use Socratic strategies to bring about lasting change. This book provides in-depth instructions on troubleshooting the Socratic Method.
The framework is provided and illustrated with real-world case studies after being refined in numerous extensive cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) training efforts. The literature comprises case studies, advice, techniques, strategies, and tactics for dealing with the most ingrained of beliefs. An adaptable and widely applicable framework draws from various therapies and theoretical orientations. Scott believes this book will help readers learn how to apply this framework to specialty populations such as patients with borderline personality disorder who receive dialectical behavior therapy.
Dr. Scott Waltman is a renowned trainer of Socratic Techniques and cognitive behavioral theories. He strives to flexibly and compassionately apply cognitive and behavioral interventions to help people overcome the barriers in their lives, to facilitate building meaningful lives that are guided by passion and values. Dr. Waltman believes these techniques can bring significant and lasting change in patients’ health. Recently, Dr. Scott was invited as a keynote speaker at the “How To Think Like Socrates Virtual Conference” as well.
Dr. Waltman’s bestselling book about Socratic Questioning is currently available in English, Chinese, Portuguese, Turkish, and Russian, and the Japanese edition will be available for reading by the next month.
