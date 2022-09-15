Author Pens Ultimate Guide to Rebuild Your “Spiritual Wall”
New Book Uncover Ways to Rebuild Spiritual Walls and Reconnect with Almighty GodTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each of us has a “Spiritual Wall”. But because of sin and idolatry, the walls have been torn down. Now, our spirit is in dire need to rebuild and reconnect with our Almighty God. But how can we do this? How can we bring back the wall and build it stronger and better?
The book “Rebuild Your Spiritual Wall” reveals all you need to know on how you can better equip yourself in re-building your spiritual wall.
Rising author Pastor Lerone Dinnall explains: “Rebuilding our spiritual wall is a discipline by every child of God to activate, thus establishing spiritual inheritance that can never be affected by anything physical. The Bible explained that whenever the children of God lost their way by serving idols, this caused the covenant that God made with them to be broken, thus resulting in the spiritual walls of God's people to be broken down.”
Pastor Dinnall further clarifies that the enemies of God's people were granted the approval by God to destroy, persecute, put in bondage, and also to kill those who were once under the guidance of the almighty God.
“It is time for God's people to open our spiritual eyes, to discover that true and meaningful relationship with God must be born, and to therefore establish holy sacrifice unto the clean God, who accepts clean sacrifice,” Dinnall says. He continues that by doing this, it will allow for the God of mercy to renew the covenant of peace with his children so that the spiritual walls will again be built around the lives of God's chosen people.
Pastor Lerone Dinnall considers himself a servant of God through The Church of Jesus Christ Fellowship Savannah Cross Ltd., in Jamaica, West Indies. Pastor Lerone Dinnall is married to Taina Dinnall, where he has four wonderful children. Pastor Lerone Dinnall is concurrently a Marriage Officer for the Island of Jamaica. Apart from pastoral duties, Dinnall is a professional auto technician.
Pastor Lerone Jemal Dinnall and The Ministry that he represents have published three other books namely: "God Steps In","A Christian's Journey", and "God Is...".
“Rebuild Your Spiritual Wall” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms nationwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other