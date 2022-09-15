Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or "the Company") ADCT. Investors who purchased ADC shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/adct.

The investigation concerns whether ADC has violated federal securities laws.

On September 9, 2022, ADC was subject to a Morgan Stanley downgrade from "overweight" to "equal weight." Analysts cited concerns about its Zynlonta product's market penetration. Following this news, ADC dropped over 5% that same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased ADC shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/adct. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

