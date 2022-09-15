Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.8%

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market By Product Type, By Technology, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

An automotive in-vehicle air purifier is similar to a room air purifier that serves as an extra air filter for automobiles & removes unpleasant odors from interiors. It enhances the performance of a car's inbuilt filtering system by functioning as an additional car filtration, removing various ecological toxins, including soot particles and foul orders from the vehicle.

Furthermore, innovative filtration systems equipment captures smells, germs, and tiny contaminants to assure clean air circulation. Automobile manufacturers are equipping cars with improved air purifiers to enhance air quality. For instance, In April 2021, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. announced the first generation of its limited-edition NUMBERED AirDOGE air purifiers. These purifiers terminate and collect more than 99.9% of infectious airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold utilizing the world's most advanced air purification combined with disinfection technology.

Factors such as an increase in demand for clean and toxin-free cabin air and rise in pollution level of atmospheric air are expected to drive the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market. In addition, the need for a toxic-free healthy automobile atmosphere and increase in awareness about the health issues among end-users boost the market's growth.

However, the small number of global manufacturers of in-vehicle air purifiers, high cost, and non-standardization of air purification system restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced& low-cost air purifier systems and expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific &LAMEA are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market and current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Air Purifier

Air Ionizer

Hybrid

By Technology

HEPA Filter

Active Carbon System

Photo Catalytic

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

DENSO CORPORATION

eureka forbes ltd

Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

KENT RO Systems Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livpure Smart

Power4 Industries Limited

purafil, inc.

Sharp Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE IN-VEHICLE AIR PURIFIER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1wbnt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets