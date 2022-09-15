Serving Beyond Borders: Ayat Abuznade – Founder of Team Humanity USA, providing flood relief in Pakistan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayat Abuzande, the founder of Team Humanity USA and her volunteers are heading toward Pakistan to provide flood relief and humanitarian services. Millions of people in Pakistan have been displaced and affected after monsoon rains caused the worst flooding in the country this year.
Entire communities and villages have been wiped out, and the displaced people are in dire need of help. Flood victims are looking for shelters to reside in. They are completely deprived of adequate food, clean water, sanitation, and housing. Due to inaccessibility to basic needs, the risk of getting waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition has increased tremendously.
Despite all of the difficulties and issues faced when entering a foreign country and providing emergency crisis relief work, Ayat Abuznade leading Team Humanity USA has managed to surpass them. Her and her team will provide rescue relief care and deliver basic essentials such as safe drinking water, lifesaving medical supplies, therapeutic food supplies, and hygiene kits to children and families. Being the Founder, Ayat will lead and streamline the entire operation in the affected areas, while her team will remain on the ground until IDPs are relocated, and life returns to normal.
Team Humanity USA's mission is to respond to major emergencies and combat disease and poverty. The goal of this organization is to nurture and provide human welfare and educational outreach in underprivileged communities all over the world. The group will "do whatever it takes to instill hope and happiness back in people's lives." They've developed into a powerful organization committed to changing the world by assisting those in dire straits and making it a better place. It was not a small or easy task, but they have significantly expanded over the years. They have taken numerous initiatives and campaigns to aid vulnerable children, families, and others. Each year, the organization strives to make the world better by expanding its reach to provide more care to people and places.
Ayat Abuzande
