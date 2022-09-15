Following Strategic Investments, Press Sports Launches New App & Announces Equity-Based NIL Deals With Elite College Athlete Community Members

The category-creating sports social platform where athletes build their sports network and share moments from throughout their careers.

ATLANTA - Press Sports, the leading sports social media app for athletes, announced NIL partnerships with three longtime members of their community who will now earn equity in exchange for in-depth product advisory and promotional contributions. This announcement comes alongside a release of their new app and platform updates across mobile and web, as well as the closing of a strategic pre-Series A funding from sports and media partners, including Local Sports Network, Clean Fuego and Brent Montgomery, CEO of Wheelhouse.

Every athlete has a story worth sharing, which is why Press Sports’ mission is to empower athletes to build their networks and share their stories. The app was built by former college athletes tired of toxic mainstream social networks and wanted to build a positive community to share and discover unique highlights.

With 90% of their users being Gen-Z athletes, Press Sports serves primarily middle school, high school and college athletes across more than 50 sports. Following the new NIL rule change, Press Sports saw an opportunity to work closely with three key members of the community in an advisory role earning equity by participating in product and growth strategy decisions.

The group includes Crystal Childs (Clemson / Radford Volleyball), RJ Austin (Vanderbilt Baseball), and Aliyah Clark (Former Navarro Cheer). Each athlete has been a longtime member of the Press Sports community for athletes and is passionate about building a better future for aspiring athletes.

Perfect Game All-American and freshman middle infielder for Vanderbilt University, RJ Austin said, “It’s amazing how far the app has come since we all joined early on in high school. The exposure Press Sports will continue to provide young athletes is truly meaningful to me. I’m excited and proud to have a role in the company and continue sharing footage on the app through the rest of my career.”

Recent Clemson graduate and now Radford volleyball captain Crystal Childs said, “I absolutely loved working together with Press Sports to build the best possible experience for connecting with like-minded athletes in a meaningful way. Every day I’m inspired by members of the community pushing each other to be better and I’m so thankful to have a role in the growth of a company that has impacted and motivated so many athletes.”

Former D1 baseball player and CEO Conrad Cornell said, “It’s been great getting the opportunity to work closely with these college athletes as a result of the new NIL rule change. We took their feedback and when you download the new app, you will notice right away that we do a much better job of connecting users and delivering relevant content in various ways. We’re excited to enter this new chapter of growth and implement key partnerships into the product.”

Wheelhouse CEO Montgomery said “I'm thrilled to partner with Press Sports to help build a more interconnected community for athletes. I love investing in disruptive markets and platforms that solve a problem while creating opportunities at scale. Having invested so heavily in the creator economy for entertainment more broadly while also recognizing the growth of youth sports and peer-on-peer bettering of ones' self just seemed to be too exciting of an opportunity to pass up.” Wheelhouse is a multi-vertical media, marketing and investment company launched in 2018 by Montgomery in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel.

Press Sports is the leading sports social media app, with a community of athletes, coaches and fans from all sports around the world. The app was built by and for sports fanatics to provide a positive platform for capturing and sharing short-form sports videos and to connect athletes with a larger sports community.

