Date: August 21, 2019

Iowa Workforce Development announces National Dislocated Worker Grant recipients

DES MOINES – Today, Iowa Workforce Development announced that four local areas will receive the National Dislocated Worker Grant to assist 173 dislocated workers impacted by the flooding across Iowa in Spring 2019. The U.S. Department of Labor awards the grant to fund employment and training assistance as directed by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

“State, local, and federal coordination is vital to the success of our integrated and regional long-term flood recovery plan,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I appreciate the President and his administration for providing relief to Iowa communities who lost everything in the floods. We have a long way to go, but Iowans know how to get the job done.”

“Not only does this grant support temporary employment solutions for dislocated workers, but it also assists with recovery efforts within local communities impacted by the flooding,” said Beth Townsend, Director, Iowa Workforce Development. “Local areas can use the grant to support participant wages, supportive services, and worksite supplies, which help participants stay connected to employment opportunities in their region.”

Recipients of the grant include the following regions:

Eligible participants of the National Dislocated Worker Grant include:

Individuals who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the natural disaster.

Eligible as a dislocated worker as defined in WIOA Section 3(15). Refer to state policy for additional criteria.

Individuals who are self-employed and become unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of the disaster.

Long-term unemployed workers (defined in Iowa as 27 or more consecutive weeks).

For more information about the National Dislocated Worker Grant, visit www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/NDWG

