Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: January 22, 2020

Contact: Molly Elder

Telephone: 515-725-4116

Email: molly.elder@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version

IowaWORKS expands services at new satellite location in Des Moines

DES MOINES – Iowa Workforce Development and community partners invite the public to celebrate the opening of the new IowaWORKS satellite office at Park Fair Mall on Jan. 28. The open house will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the atrium at 9:00 a.m., followed by tours at the new center.

"Our goal is to make our services as accessible as possible for job seekers and employers. Opening this satellite office expands IowaWORKS services within the Des Moines metro area. As much as possible, we need to meet people where they are and the satellite office will expand our ability to do that,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Building a future ready workforce starts at the local level and this new location will create more opportunities to connect job seekers and employers with the employment resources they need where they need them."

The new office provides career planning services, unemployment assistance, and resources for partner programs.

“There has been a lot of interest from employers and job seekers in the area since we opened last month. This location is geographically convenient, which helps us reach more customers,” said Sara Bath, Des Moines IowaWORKS Operations Manager. "We look forward to building upon our services at Park Fair Mall and providing our customers with the resources they need.”

“The new IowaWORKS office is a wonderful job-seeking resource at an easy-to-access location,” said Shelaine Harbart, Veterans Affairs Community Employment Coordinator. “I have already recommended this office to the veterans I work with. Whether it’s getting resume help or applying for jobs, customers can find some friendly, one-on-one coaching with a readily-available workforce career planner.”

Hours of operation for the satellite office are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about IowaWORKS offices statewide, visit www.IowaWORKS.gov

###