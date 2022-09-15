Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: March 6, 2020

Home Base Iowa introduces new program manager

DES MOINES - Jathan Chicoine has been hired as one of the new program managers for Home Base Iowa and will help lead the statewide program, which connects veterans and transitioning servicemembers with career opportunities in Iowa. Chicoine, a U.S. Navy veteran, joins the Iowa Workforce Development team on March 6th, after serving as the Director of the Veterans Center at Iowa State University.

“Jathan has been an active advocate for veterans and their families in Iowa for several years and we are thrilled to have him join our team” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Jathan's connections throughout the state of Iowa in the veteran community will help us provide more and better support to veterans and we believe will help us significantly expand the number of Home Base Iowa communities and employers.”

Chicoine has served as chair of the Iowa Academic Council on Military Education as well as the Veterans Liaison for the Council of Colleges of Military Educators. He co-founded the first Veterans Center in South Dakota, a non-profit organization focused on strengthening the lives of Veterans, their families and communities. During his military service, Chicoine served as a U.S. Navy SEAL and Intelligence Specialist.

Home Base Iowa is a one-of-a-kind program designed to connect veterans and transitioning service members with over 2,400 businesses statewide who have pledged to hire over 16,000 veterans. Businesses and communities can also use homebaseiowa.gov to search for veteran job seekers who have uploaded their resume to the website. In addition to the 100 communities statewide, the program also partners with 27 colleges and universities.

