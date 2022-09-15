FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: July 10, 2019

Contact: IWD Customer Service

Phone: 1-866-239-0843

E-Mail: uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov

www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov

Additional County Eligible to Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

On July 9th 2019, FEMA declared individuals in Muscatine County eligible for individual assistance. The FEMA finding determined that this county was adversely affected by the event declared a major disaster by the President in his Declaration on March 23, 2019.

Citizens in Muscatine County are now eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (already designated for public assistance). Applications for DUA must be filed by August 09, 2019 for individuals affected in Muscatine County.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)

DUA is available to eligible individuals as a result of a major disaster declared by the President on March 23, 2019. Iowa Workforce Development is accepting applications for DUA from individuals in the following counties: Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury, whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding beginning March 12, 2019.

Deadlines

Applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after this date. Individuals can receive up to 27 weeks of DUA benefits as long as his/her unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster. Eligibility for DUA benefits will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Applications for individuals in Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, and Woodbury counties, needed to have been filed by April 25, 2019. Applications for individuals affected in Pottawattamie and Shelby counties needed to have been filed by May 17, 2019. Applications for individuals affected in Louisa county needed to have been filed by June 10, 2019. Applications for individuals affected in Scott county needed to have been filed by June 12, 2019. Applications for individuals affected in Muscatine county must be filed by August 09, 2019.

Eligibility

To be eligible for DUA benefits under the Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA-[DR 4421], individuals: