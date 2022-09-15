Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Iowa Workforce Development Launches New User-Friendly Employment Services System

Des Moines, IA – Today, Iowa Workforce Development launched the new IowaWORKS online employment services system across the state. The IowaWORKS site provides a variety of employment resources, tools and services to meet the needs of customers, employers and staff members.

Iowa Workforce Development modernized the system to align with the regulations of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA), which streamlines employment resources and makes services more accessible. New and existing users can connect to the IowaWORKS system at regional IowaWORKS offices and anywhere they have internet access.

“IowaWORKS is a customer-centric program that makes it easier to navigate our employment services,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Whether you are job seeker posting a resume or an employer looking for the right candidate, the IowaWORKS system helps connect Iowans to opportunities throughout the state.”

Key IowaWORKS features include:

Individual user portfolio

Assisted job search

Resume and letter builder

Virtual recruiter

Advanced skills matching

For more information about the new IowaWORKS employment services system, visit www.IowaWORKS.gov

