Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: February 11, 2020

Contact: Molly Elder

Telephone: 515-725-4116

Email: molly.elder@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version

Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Intern Program now accepting applications

DES MOINES – Employers, non-profit groups, and educational institutions are encouraged to apply for the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Intern Program grant, a funding opportunity to place youth at risk of not graduating high school in internships primarily in high-demand career fields. The State of Iowa has appropriated $250,000 of funds to support the Summer Youth Intern program. The application period opens February 11 and closes March 11.

“Future Ready Iowa is life-changing and it will infuse Iowa’s workforce with thousands of skilled employees and is designed to help those looking for a way up,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Intern Program provides opportunities for our students through engaging work-based learning during the summer months. I encourage students to apply because it’s never too early, or too late, to find something you're passionate about.”

Last year, over 110 youth were served by three programs. The programs are designed to last at least six weeks and include developing soft skills and working with or for local employers in high-demand occupations.

“Our goal is to help communities create programs with local employers that serve local students. The students learn about high-demand jobs in their hometown and the soft skills necessary to get and keep a job,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Future Ready Iowa supports the idea that communities can better identify and develop their own workforce needs with the right tools that help create a talent pipeline. The Summer Youth Intern Program does this by giving students hands-on experience with local employers."

Funds may be used for services and resources to support costs of program participants, including for example: internship wages, training resources, transportation of the participants, clothing, program staff time and indirect costs. Applications can be submitted for the “Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Program” through the “Grant Opportunities” link at www.IowaGrants.gov

The Summer Youth Intern Program was created under the Future Ready Iowa Act as a way to develop Iowa’s skilled workforce. The initiative aims to ensure 70 percent of Iowans in the workforce ages 25-64 have education and training beyond high school by the year 2025.

For more information about Future Ready Iowa, visit www.FutureReadyIowa.gov

###