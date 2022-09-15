Western Iowa Has Laborshed Study Results Released
Please note: IWD has launched its new Business Engagement Division, a one-stop shop to assist Iowa employers at any point in their business cycle.
Visit this link to learn more about the workforce services available. Schedule a visit with the division by visiting this link, emailing iaworks@iwd.iowa.gov, or calling 1-833-469-2967.
You just read:
Western Iowa Has Laborshed Study Results Released
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.