NAHQ Director Receives Association Forum’s 40 Under 40 Award

Frank Perna

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce that Frank Perna, CAE, ICE-CCP, NAHQ’s director of certification, has been selected as one of this year's recipients of Association Forum's Forty Under 40 award. Association Forum annually recognizes outstanding association and non-profit professionals for their accomplishments, commitment to the industry, leadership skills and continued potential.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for my work at NAHQ and dedication to advancing the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential,” said Perna. “I am passionate about the role associations can play in professional growth and making an impact—especially in healthcare where the path to quality is improving patient outcomes.”

“The Association Forum recognition reflects the commitment to excellence Frank brings to healthcare quality and safety professionals pursuing their CPHQ credential,” added Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ vice president of products, programs, and certification. “Our team strives daily to advance the professional practice of association management.”

About Association Forum
The mission of Association Forum is to advance the professional practice of association management. Founded in 1916, Association Forum serves 4,000 association professionals whose efforts serve more than 37 million members and generate $22 billion in global annual expenditures. Visit associationforum.org for more information.

About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

