Targeting Russia’s Senior Officials, Defense Industrial Base, and Human Rights Abusers

The Department of State is taking additional actions to impose cost on Russia for its heinous aggression against Ukraine. Today’s actions also further align with those taken by our allies and partners.

RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

MAXIM STANISLAVOVICH ORESHKIN is being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 Section 1(a)(iii)(A) because he is a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation.

OFFICIALS INVOLVED IN THEFT OF UKRAINIAN GRAIN ON BEHALF OF RUSSIA

The following five persons have been identified as supporting or enabling the theft of Ukraine’s grain. These individuals are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) of E.O. 14024 for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation:

YEVHEN VITALIIOVYCH BALYTSKYI was appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia military-civilian administration by the Government of Russia and oversees the seizure of Ukrainian grain from the Zaporizhzhia Region.

INDIVIDUALS OPERATING ON BEHALF OF RUSSIA IN UKRAINE

The following persons are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) of E.O. 14024 for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation:

VOLODYMYR VALERIYOVYCH ROGOV was appointed head of the military-civilian administration in the Zaporizhzhia Region by the Government of Russia.

DEFENSE AND HIGH-TECHNOLOGY DESIGNATIONS

Promoting Accountability for Russia’s Abuses

The MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE (GRU) is a military intelligence agency of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. Today, the GRU is being designated by the Department of State pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. The GRU was previously designated pursuant to E.O. 13694, as amended, in 2016; pursuant to Section 224 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act in 2018; and pursuant to E.O. 13382 in 2021.

Since the start of Russia’s further, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has engaged in systematic “filtration” operations and forced deportations in Russian-controlled and held areas of Ukraine. The GRU has been centrally involved in Russia’s filtration activities and forced deportation activities.

The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime. Estimates from a variety of sources indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported at least hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including children, from their homes to Russia – often to isolated regions in the Far East.

Credible reports also indicate Russian authorities are deliberately separating Ukrainian children from their parents and abducting others from orphanages before putting them up for adoption inside Russia. Credible accounts indicate that the “filtering” process often involves beating and assaulting detained Ukrainian citizens, separating the families of Ukrainian citizens, seizing Ukrainian citizens’ identification documents, such as passports, and depriving detained Ukrainian citizens of basic necessities such as water and food for periods of time.

Credible reports also indicate that the filtration camps often have poor sanitation measures to protect the health of those being held there and that Ukrainian citizens have died in such camps because of a lack of access to medical care. There are also reports that Ukrainian citizens have been killed in Russia’s filtration camps.

Isolating High-Technology Industries That Contribute to Russia’s Defense Capabilities

U.S.-designated Russian President Vladimir Putin has for years focused on leveraging advanced science and technology to strengthen Russia’s defense capabilities – the same defense capabilities that the Russian Federation is using to attack Ukraine’s population centers and that have resulted in extraordinary suffering including the deaths of children. Today, the Department of State is also taking further action to degrade high-technology industries that support Putin’s war machine.

Military Space

The Department of State is designating three leading Russian military space entities that play central roles in strengthening Russia’s defense capabilities. Specifically, the following entities are being designated by the Department of State pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy:

JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSIYSKIYE KOSMICHESKIYE SISTEMY (RUSSIAN SPACE SYSTEMS JSC) , a Russian space instrument building corporation, carries out activities to implement Russia’s state defense order. Russian Space Systems JSC is involved in Russia’s import substitution program in the context of Russia’s state defense order as well as associated space engineering activities. Russian Space Systems JSC has also been involved with Russian missile-related activities. As additional information, Russian Space Systems JSC has supported Russian government space systems that the Russian military uses to perpetrate its war against Ukraine.

, a Russian space instrument building corporation, carries out activities to implement Russia’s state defense order. Russian Space Systems JSC is involved in Russia’s import substitution program in the context of Russia’s state defense order as well as associated space engineering activities. Russian Space Systems JSC has also been involved with Russian missile-related activities. As additional information, Russian Space Systems JSC has supported Russian government space systems that the Russian military uses to perpetrate its war against Ukraine. JSC ACADEMICIAN M. F. RESHETNEV INFORMATION SATELLITE SYSTEMS implements Russia’s state defense order and builds satellites to strengthen Russia’s defense capabilities. JSC Academician M. F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems has described its satellites and their associated systems as vital to Russia’s defense capabilities. As additional information, JSC Academician M. F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems has supported Russian government space systems that the Russian military uses to perpetrate its war against Ukraine.

implements Russia’s state defense order and builds satellites to strengthen Russia’s defense capabilities. JSC Academician M. F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems has described its satellites and their associated systems as vital to Russia’s defense capabilities. As additional information, JSC Academician M. F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems has supported Russian government space systems that the Russian military uses to perpetrate its war against Ukraine. JOINT STOCK COMPANY RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION ASSOCIATION NAMED AFTER S. A. LAVOCHKINA specialists have been praised by Russian President Putin for their service in the development of Russia’s missile and space industry. Joint Stock Company Research and Production Association Named After S. A. Lavochkina produces space-related items for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Joint Stock Company Research and Production Association Named After S. A. Lavochkina has also been involved in the development of missile defense and space-defense projects for the Russian Federation. As additional information, Joint Stock Company Research and Production Association Named After S. A. Lavochkina has supported Russian government space systems that the Russian military uses to perpetrate its war against Ukraine.

Advanced Technology

The Department of State is also taking further steps to isolate Russia’s advanced technology industries in order to limit the ability of key Russian entities to contribute to Russia’s defense industrial base. Specifically, the following entities are being designated by the Department of State pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy:

MULTICLET CORPORATION is a Russian computational technology company that develops and produces computer processors, which are a type of technology. As additional information, Multiclet Corporation works directly with Russia’s defense sector.

is a Russian computational technology company that develops and produces computer processors, which are a type of technology. As additional information, Multiclet Corporation works directly with Russia’s defense sector. RZHANOV INSTITUTE OF SEMICONDUCTOR PHYSICS SIBERIAN BRANCH OF RUSSIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES is a Russian institute focused on microsensoric technologies and semiconductors, which are a type of technology. As additional information, Rzhanov Institute of Semiconductor Physics Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences has participated in military robotics activities to benefit the Russian Ministry of Defense.

is a Russian institute focused on microsensoric technologies and semiconductors, which are a type of technology. As additional information, Rzhanov Institute of Semiconductor Physics Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences has participated in military robotics activities to benefit the Russian Ministry of Defense. JSC MOSCOW CENTER OF SPARC TECHNOLOGIES is a Russian computers and microprocessors firm. JSC Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies computers are used in Russian weapon systems and JSC Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies is involved in the development of microprocessors and supercomputers for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Computers, microprocessors, and supercomputers are types of technology.

is a Russian computers and microprocessors firm. JSC Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies computers are used in Russian weapon systems and JSC Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies is involved in the development of microprocessors and supercomputers for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Computers, microprocessors, and supercomputers are types of technology. INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR QUANTUM OPTICS AND QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (RUSSIAN QUANTUM CENTER) is a Russian science and technology center focused on the development of high-tech products based on quantum technologies.

is a Russian science and technology center focused on the development of high-tech products based on quantum technologies. JSC ADDITIVE TECHNOLOGIES CENTER is a Russian integrator of additive technologies and is involved in implementing and using additive technologies. The Russian Ministry of Defense has described JSC Additive Technologies Center as involved in engine technology in Russia’s military-industrial complex.

is a Russian integrator of additive technologies and is involved in implementing and using additive technologies. The Russian Ministry of Defense has described JSC Additive Technologies Center as involved in engine technology in Russia’s military-industrial complex. FEDERAL STATE FINANCED INSTITUTION OF SCIENCE HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTION SPECTROSCOPY OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION ACADEMY OF SCIENCES conducts activities related to analytical spectroscopy and its applications to technology control, nanotechnologies, and also develops new technologies.

conducts activities related to analytical spectroscopy and its applications to technology control, nanotechnologies, and also develops new technologies. JOINT STOCK COMPANY RESEARCH CENTER ELINS undertakes the development of technologies for the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces.

undertakes the development of technologies for the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces. JOINT VENTURE QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES is involved in developing quantum technologies. Joint Venture Quantum Technologies is part of a consortium of Russian entities involved in Russia’s National Quantum Laboratory.

is involved in developing quantum technologies. Joint Venture Quantum Technologies is part of a consortium of Russian entities involved in Russia’s National Quantum Laboratory. JSC SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL CENTER ZASLON is involved in the development of technologies for the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces.

is involved in the development of technologies for the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces. FEDERAL STATE FINANCED INSTITUTION OF SCIENCE PHYSICS AND TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE NAMED AFTER A. F. IOFFE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION ACADEMY OF SCIENCES describes itself as one of Russia’s largest institutions for research in physics and technology. A main research area for the Federal State Financed Institution of Science Physics and Technology Institute Named After A. F. Ioffe of the Russian Federation Academy of Sciences is semiconductors, which is a type of technology.

describes itself as one of Russia’s largest institutions for research in physics and technology. A main research area for the Federal State Financed Institution of Science Physics and Technology Institute Named After A. F. Ioffe of the Russian Federation Academy of Sciences is semiconductors, which is a type of technology. JOINT STOCK COMPANY INSTITUTE FOR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH VYCHISLITELNYKH KOMPLEKSOV NAMED AFTER M. A. KARTSEVA is a radio-electronic industry enterprise of the defense industry of Russia. Joint Stock Company Institute for Scientific Research Vychislitelnykh Kompleksov Named After M. A. Kartseva carries out research and development of basic technologies in the field of computer engineering.

is a radio-electronic industry enterprise of the defense industry of Russia. Joint Stock Company Institute for Scientific Research Vychislitelnykh Kompleksov Named After M. A. Kartseva carries out research and development of basic technologies in the field of computer engineering. L. D. LANDAU INSTITUTE FOR THEORETICAL PHYSICS OF RUSSIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES has several areas of research including quantum computing, which is a type of technology.

has several areas of research including quantum computing, which is a type of technology. FEDERAL STATE FINANCED INSTITUTION OF SCIENCE PHYSICS AND TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE NAMED AFTER K. A. VALIEVA OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION ACADEMY OF SCIENCES’s areas of research include ion-beam technologies, micro and nanosystem technologies, and high-performance computing.

Electronics

Sophisticated electronics are used in numerous weapons systems operated by Russia’s military, and Putin has publicly stated his concerns about Russia’s access to microelectronics following the start of Russia’s further, full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To further increase pressure on Russia’s electronics sector, the Department of State is designating numerous advanced Russian electronics entities. Specifically, the following entities are being designated by the Department of State pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the electronics sector of the Russian Federation economy: