Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Releases Guide on How Lyme Disease Affects Mental Health
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine have released a guide on how Lyme disease can negatively affect someone's mental health. Many people consider the physical symptoms of chronic illnesses but may not consider the mental effects.
This guide covers the basics of Lyme disease. It covers how this sickness can be transmitted to humans and how people can recognize when a tick has bitten them.
It can often be difficult to diagnose when someone has Lyme disease, as it shares similar symptoms to the flu. Many people may attribute their sickness and symptoms to the flu. However, after the average period and the symptoms have not gone away, people typically seek help.
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine recommend going to a functional medicine doctor as it can often find the root of the problem. This can avoid a misdiagnosis that may lengthen the recovery period for someone with Lyme disease. Although the beginning stages of this disease can often mimic that of the flu, the later stage symptoms can severely impact someone.
People should look out for symptoms such as:
• Chronic fatigue
• Body aches (myalgia)
• Joint pain (arthralgia)
• Nerve pain (neuralgia)
• Fever and chills
• Swollen lymph nodes
• Poor sleep
• Brain fog
• Headaches
• Dizziness
• Heart palpitations
• Depression, mood swings, and personality changes
• Encephalopathy (generalized brain dysfunction)
This guide covers how someone may have to navigate mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. It is common for people with chronic illnesses to experience these mental health problems as they struggle to find the root cause of their medical condition.
People with Lyme disease can often experience neuroinflammation. This can cause a variety of problems that are caused by brain swelling. Those interested in how neuroinflammation and Lyme disease affect them should read the article.
At Premier Health and Holistic Medicine, Dr. Ridinger is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in treating Lyme disease. People who have discovered a bullseye rash or have flu-like symptoms can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
