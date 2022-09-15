Pelosi Statement on Hispanic Heritage Month   

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month: “Each year, Hispanic Heritage Month honors the contributions and beautiful diversity of America’s Latino communities – from immigrants proudly embracing their new home to families whose roots predate our founding. At every stage of America’s history, Latinos have enriched the fabric of our culture, the vitality of our democracy and the strength of our nation. Whether on the battlefield or on the frontlines of the pandemic, in union halls or in the halls of power, Latinos’ talents and patriotism have helped forge an ever-brighter future for all Americans. “In celebrating their history and heritage, House Democrats renew our resolve to address the systemic inequities still plaguing Latino communities. Shaped by President Biden’s bold vision, Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act marks an historic step forward – securing quality health coverage for families across the country, including nearly 700,000 Latinos. This landmark new law also combats the climate crisis’ disproportionate impacts on communities of color, investing $60 billion in environmental justice initiatives. Committed to advancing justice and expanding opportunity, the Democratic House has twice passed the American Dream and Promise Act to preserve the hopes of our nation’s Dreamers and reform our broken immigration system. And as we continue our fight to stamp out bigoted hate, Congressional Democrats look forward to proudly welcoming the National Museum of the American Latino to Washington, D.C. – memorializing an integral part of our country’s story. “House Democrats understand this fundamental truth: America’s diversity is our strength, and America’s unity is our power. Guided by the leadership of our Congressional Hispanic Caucus and inspired by the work of tireless advocates, we will never relent in honoring the spirit of our founding: E pluribus unum – out of many, one.” # # #