Avoya Travel Joins Industry Consortium Travel Leaders Network

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has just announced its affiliation with Travel Leaders Network (TLN), the largest travel agency consortium. Avoya spent months meticulously researching and vetting potential partners and made the decision to affiliate with TLN based on a multitude of well-aligned visions and goals for both organizations, including aggressive growth plans and mutually beneficial partnership programs for travelers, travel advisors, and suppliers.



“Avoya’s ambitious growth plans required an extensive process to evaluate which travel consortia might best match our ethos,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-CEO of Avoya Travel. “Running this process gave us a double win: not only did we find a great consortium in Travel Leaders Network, we also bonded deeply with other consortia leaders, competitors, and travel providers throughout the industry. 2023 is going to be a banner year for Avoya and we couldn’t be more excited.”

A main focal point of Avoya’s search for a new consortia partner was to find a relationship with an organization that is deeply rooted in the travel distribution channel with highly respected leaders and a model that is symbiotic with the Avoya platform. Avoya will be taking advantage of several of the industry-leading programs offered by the powerhouse consortium which will greatly enhance the selling potential of the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network. The strength of Avoya’s model, proprietary technology, and patented Live Leads™ program will likewise generate an abundance of opportunities for TLN.

“We are elated that Avoya Travel will be joining the Travel Leaders Network and are already working on strategic initiatives with Avoya to increase leisure travel sales,” said Roger Block, President of Travel Leaders Network. “Avoya is known for its innovation and forward-thinking approach to increasing market share, and their business philosophies and energy match Travel Leaders incredibly well. We are looking forward to the future and what our amazing companies can build together.”

