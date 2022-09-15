Exodus Announces Algorand Support in Web3 Wallet

Customers can leverage the power of Algorand in Exodus’ Web3 Wallet

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), (“the Company”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced the addition of Algorand support in its browser-based Web3 Wallet. The Company’s Web3 Wallet is the first multi-chain product where Solana, Ethereum, and Algorand networks meet the world of Web3.



“Exodus unlocks the full potential of Algorand with our new, browser-based Web3 Wallet,” said JP Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Exodus. “We created a seamless experience for people to enjoy advanced features of the Algorand blockchain. You can use Exodus to collect and view Algorand NFTs and effortlessly participate in DeFi.”

Support for other major DeFi chains within the Web3 Wallet, including Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche is expected later this year.

“Exodus provides the easiest to use, most beautifully designed Algorand wallet available,” said JP Richardson. “We are early adopters and advocates of Algorand’s speed and efficiency and were among the first to leverage digital securities on Algorand. We represent our publicly traded Exodus shares with tokens on the Algorand blockchain.”

“We are proud to expand Algorand support across our platform and look forward to growing with the Algorand community.”

To download the Exodus Web3 Wallet, simply visit Exodus.com/web3-wallet/ today.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world to exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, certain business metrics, including anticipated revenues and net income for the year and, in particular, through the second quarter of 2022, and the timing, means and amount of anticipated stock repurchases. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

expectations regarding future customer adoption of Exodus for dApps, DeFi and NFTs compared to its competitors;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees, users, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders, and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of continual evolution of the pandemic, including any periodic reimplementation of preventative measures in various global locations;

the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the impact of sanctions or other restrictive actions, by the United States and other countries, and the potential response by Russia thereto;

difficulties predicting user behavior and changes in user spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages, inflation and consumer confidence, particularly in light of the pandemic and as pandemic-related restrictions are eased regionally and globally;



unexpected or rapid changes in the growth or decline of our domestic and/or international markets;



increasing competition from existing and new competitors;



rapidly evolving and groundbreaking advances that fundamentally alter the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry;



continued compliance with regulatory requirements;



volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and other digital assets;



the possibility that the development and release of new products or enhancements to existing products do not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline or may themselves contain bugs or errors requiring remediation and that the market for the sale of these new or enhanced products may not develop as expected;



the risks relating to our ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods (or minimize declines) while controlling expenses;



the compromise of user data for any reason;



foreign operational, political and other risks relating to our operations; and



the loss of key personnel, labor shortages or work stoppages.



More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis" sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.