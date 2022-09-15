With 6.7% CAGR, Global Candle Market Size to Surpass USD 13,700 Million in 2026 | Increase in Demand for Organic Candles to Drive the Market Growth

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Candle Market size is expanding from USD 8,900 million in 2020 to USD 13,700 million by 2026, with a CAGR of approximately 6.7% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Vollmar, Baltic Candles, Bolsius International, Delsbo Candle, Duni, Hansa Candle, KORONA Candles, CerasRoura, Contract Candles, Candle Scandinavia, Better Homes and Garden, Bath & Body Works, Bridgewater Candles, Circle E Candles, Colonial Candle, Diptyque, Malin + Goetz, Slatkin & Co., White Barn Candles, Village Candles, Yankee Candles, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled “ Global Candle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Tea Lights, Votive, Pillars, Birthday Candles, Cartridge Candles, Wax-Filled Container Candles, Others), By Wax (Beeswax, Stearin, Paraffin Wax, Rapeseed Wax, Palm Wax, Soy Wax, Others), By Business Model (Private Lable, Stand Alone Brand), By Fragrances (Scented Candle, Unscented Candle), By Color (Monochrome, Color Candle), By End-Use (Home, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Wholesale/Distributors) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021–2026” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the global Candle Market size & share was valued at around USD 8,900 million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 13,700 million by 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% between 2021 and 2026."

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global candle market.

Candle Market Overview:

A candle is a flammable wick made of wax that delivers light. Recently, candles are a symbol of celebration that defines ceremonial events, soothes the senses, etc. Manufacturers are focusing to produce proposing aromatic candles and innovative types of candles for the living room, candles that possess dim light for the bedroom, etc. Candles are significantly found during celebrations, religious ceremonies get-togethers, and festivals for a beautiful ambiance coupled with a mild atmosphere. The demand for candles is increasing especially in spas, massage centres, and other commercial places. Massage centres also have candle massage as a therapy popular among millennials. These products offer relief from anxiety, headache, back pain, and osteoarthritis.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Candle market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.7% between 2021 and 2026.

The Candle market size was worth around US$ 8,900 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 13,700 million by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Increasing demand for candles for offices houses decoration and in festivals celebrations like Christmas and Diwali, which is another major factor, driving this market.

A market share of more than 30% was held by paraffin wax because of its low cost and variety in shaping.

In the global market, North America held the largest share. The considerable increase can be attributed to expanding candle purchases in the region.

Market Dynamics

Increase in demand for organic candles to drive the growth market

To estimate the total attractiveness of the candle market, current and prospective candle industry trends are outlined. During the forecast timeframe, the top impacting factors emphasized opportunities. The rise of the candle market is fueled by factors such as High consumption of candles as an aesthetic-appealing product among female millennial for domiciliary application is projected to drive the growth. Independent brands, beauty retailers and fashion houses have been coming up with new & innovative products to constantly capture a new customer base and to retain the older ones.

Meanwhile, the commercial utility of candles has been growing, with the majority of massage centers and spa using candles which is scented for a mild & soothing effect. Similarly, fine dines and restaurants are gradually using the products to create an aromatic and beautiful ambience for the customers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed the market growth, particularly candle businesses. The market was impacted by the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns imposed by governments on several countries, as well as stringent travel restrictions. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions became a significant obstacle to manufacturing. On the other hand, as restrictions were eased, people became more inclined to engage in leisure activities and the market began to revive. As more people were willing to go along with their families, manufacturing companies have seen an increase in the number of orders for new Candles.

On the other hand, candle-making is measured as the biggest lockdown trend and has gained traction owing to various social media platforms like TikTok, resulting in a 3,500% spike in searches for soy candle-making kits. In addition to this, the National Candle Association (NCA) spokesperson Kathy LaVanier, and CEO of Renegade Candle Company, stated that the overall U.S. candle sales have increased by 30% since the pandemic.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global candle Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global candle market include;

Vollmar

Baltic Candles

Bolsius International

Delsbo Candle

Duni

Hansa Candle

KORONA Candles

CerasRoura

Contract Candles

Candle Scandinavia

Better Homes and Garden

Bath & Body Works

Bridgewater Candles

Circle E Candles

Colonial Candle

Diptyque

Malin + Goetz

Slatkin & Co.

White Barn Candles

Village Candles

Yankee Candles

Thymes

Jo Malone

Blyth

Jarden Corp

S. C. Johnson and Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Yankee Candle

Segmentation Analysis

The candle market is segmented based on type, wax, business model, fragrances, color, end-use and distribution channel:

As per type candle market is segmented into (tea lights, votive, pillars, birthday candles, cartridge candles, wax-filled container candles, others), by wax (beeswax, stearin, paraffin wax, rapeseed wax, palm wax, soy wax, others), by business model (private lable, stand alone brand), by fragrances (scented candle, unscented candle), by color (monochrome, color candle), by end-use (home, commercial) and by distribution channel (hypermarket/supermarket, online stores, convenience stores, speciality stores, wholesale/distributors).

In 2018, the paraffin wax held a market share of more than 30% owing to its ability to mold into different shapes and at a low cost. It is a petroleum by-product and is water-resistant, significantly used for producing floating candles. Moreover, the semi-translucent and colorless feature allows including colors giving it a decorative look.

Regional Insights

North America is projected to dominate global Candle market growth

Throughout the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The North American market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market, owing to the increasing consumption of aromatic candles, coupled with growing aromatherapy treatment in countries such as the US and Canada in the region. In addition, manufacturers have launched mosquito repellent candles to protect from mosquitoes which are anticipated to support the growth of the global market. Meanwhile, the region is expected to continue leading shortly attributed to increasing product demand during the festive seasons such as Easter and Christmas. Another trend, driving the market in the U.S. is gifting candles during festivals and special occasions.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 8,900 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 13,700 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Vollmar, Baltic Candles, Bolsius International, Delsbo Candle, Duni, Hansa Candle, KORONA Candles, CerasRoura, Contract Candles, Candle Scandinavia, Better Homes and Garden, Bath & Body Works, Bridgewater Candles, Circle E Candles, Colonial Candle, Diptyque, Malin + Goetz, Slatkin & Co., White Barn Candles, Village Candles, Yankee Candles, Thymes, Jo Malone, Blyth, Jarden Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Langley/Emprire Candle, Yankee Candle, and others Key Segment By Type, Wax, Business Model, Fragrances, Color, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global candle market is segmented into:

By Type

Tea Lights

Votive

Pillars

Birthday Candles

Cartridge Candles

Wax-Filled Container Candles

Others

By Wax

Beeswax

Stearin

Paraffin Wax

Rapeseed Wax

Palm Wax

Soy Wax

Others

By Business Model

Private Lable

Stand Alone Brand

logo Fragrances Segment Analysis

Scented Candle

Unscented Candle

By Color

Monochrome

Color Candle

By End-Use

Home

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Wholesale/Distributors

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Wax, Business Model, Fragrances, Color, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

