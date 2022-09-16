North American Land Trust signs "Treaty of Renewed Friendship" with Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania

Amy Bruckner of NALT, left, addresses the crowd at the treaty signing along with Shelley DePaul of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania

CHADDS FORD, PA , USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Land Trust (NALT) recently signed the "Treaty of Renewed Friendship" with the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania. Amy Bruckner of NALT signed the treaty and spoke at the ceremony at Haverford College in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Bruckner said she was proud to sign the treaty on behalf of the national land trust.

“Our mission is to permanently conserve and steward natural and cultural resources through innovative land preservation partnerships,” she said. “We have protected over 135,000 acres across the country in 24 states.”

In addition to signing the treaty, Bruckner spent eight days paddling on the Delaware River with the Lenape Nation during a leg of their multi-state Rising Nation River Journey. The journey, which began on July 30 and concluded on August 20, is aimed at raising awareness of the heritage of the Lenape people.

“I feel honored to have been part of this great journey,” she said.

Bruckner told the audience that NALT recently acquired Brinton Run Preserve in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and opened it to the public. She said NALT is in the process of converting cornfields into pollinator habitat and plans to plant native trees. NALT will also restore a stream that has been severely eroded over the years.

“NALT is committed to partnering with the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania and caring for the land at Brinton Run Preserve,” she said. “We plan to provide educational information about the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, as well as erect interpretative signs with the Lenape plant names of traditional uses of the plants.”

The Treaty of Renewed Friendship acknowledges the Lenape as the original inhabitants of Pennsylvania and indigenous stewards of the land. While not legally binding, the signers of the treaty agree to support the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania in their unique way, including holding cultural and educational programs about the Lenape people.

About North American Land Trust

North American Land Trust is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that protects more than 137,000 acres at 556 conservation areas in 26 states. For more information, go to the NALT website.