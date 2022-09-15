Submit Release
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How to Help Someone Seek Help for Self-Harm

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on how to aid someone in seeking help for self-harm. Finding out that a loved one is self-harming is difficult to discover. However, getting them proper help is critical.

Self-harm is when somebody intentionally damages or injures their body through various means. People can do several types of self-harm behaviors, including emotionally or physically destructive behaviors. These behaviors are typically done to cope with or express emotional stress that the person cannot manage in any other way.

Many who do self-harm do so to express distress, punish themselves, or relieve anxiety and tension that have become unbearable. This is typically a cry for help identified by the person’s parents, teachers, friends, or anyone in the medical community.

Those who self-harm do so to cope with social problems, trauma, or mental health symptoms. In other words, getting them help will address the underlying cause and effectively stop self-harm behaviors. The most common types of self-harm include:

• Punching or hitting themselves
• Cutting or burning their skin
• Taking pills or liquids

Georgetown Behavior Hospital’s guide includes a guide on possible signs of self-harm. People can self-harm differently, making identifying when someone does these behaviors challenging. However, there are several ways to identify self-harm behaviors.

The article also overviews steps to take when someone finds out their loved one is self-harming. Following the steps provided by Georgetown Behavioral Hospital will help them feel safe and supported enough to get help. People can read the article to learn more about techniques to help someone with destructive mental health behaviors.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

