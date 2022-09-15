My ERC Pros Delivers Game-Changing Employee Retention Credit Program

The program is part of the Cares Act offered by the government to support businesses who were able to retain employees during the pandemic.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- My ERC Pros is pleased to announce it is offering its game-changing Employee Retention Credit program to businesses who were able to keep their employees, despite the ongoing pandemic.My ERC Pros is a division of CAPATA exclusively dedicated to understanding and maximizing the CARES Act Employee Retention Credit (ERC) for small businesses affected negatively by COVID-19. The company’s mission is to provide clarity and transparency when finding opportunities that will support clients in the best ways possible.Recently, My ERC Pros has been providing a highly popular Employee Retention Credit program, which is part of the Cares Act, that was designed by the government to help businesses who were able to keep their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the program, any eligible employer can claim up to $26,000 per employee, with My ERC Pros helping them check their eligibility for free, as well as help them apply for the program.“ERC is a program designed by the government to help small businesses negatively affected by the pandemic,” says Sal Kureh, partner of the company. “Businesses should meet certain qualifications to qualify for this program, as it is a tax credit and not a loan, which means businesses don’t have to pay back.”“Currently,” Kureh continues, “if business operations were impacted or changed during an applicable calendar quarter due to a COVID-19 related government order, or you had a gross receipt reduction for 2020 and 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2019 pre-Covid, you may be eligible. Please don’t hesitate to contact us at any time with anyquestions you may have.”For more information about My ERC Pros or its Employee Retention Credit program, please visit https://www.myercpros.com/landing-page1644514088 About My ERC ProsMy ERC Pros was founded by Sal Kureh, a CPA with 20+ years of experience and specialization in audit and business advisory. My ERC Pros’ parent company, CAPATA, was founded in 1986 with a focus on helping businesses turning challenges into opportunities – all while helping them with their tax and accounting needs. The company’s headquarters are in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, California.