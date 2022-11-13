Submit Release
KokTailz is the newly created dating platform that is giving a new narrative for the dating app industry

Pew Research indicated that today, three-in-ten U.S. adults say they have used an online dating site or app.

These platforms have been instrumental in forging meaningful connections: 12% say they have married or been in a committed relationship with someone they first met through a dating site or app.”
UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Previous Pew Research Center studies about online dating indicate that the share of Americans who have used these platforms - as well as the share of those who have found a spouse or partner through them - has risen over time. The current survey finds that online dating is especially popular amongst certain groups - particularly younger adults and those who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB). Half or more of 18 to 29-year-olds, (48%) and LGB adults (55%) say they have used a dating site or app, while about 20% in each group say they have married or been in a committed relationship with someone they first met through these platforms. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

The online dating platform has proven over time to be a very resourceful means for a lot of adults, with a potential market throughout the world as there has been a steady growth in the industry and has even skyrocketed since the outbreak of COVID-19 as outdoor dating has reduced drastically.

KokTailz is a simple-to-navigate, user-friendly and personalized mobile app that is available on Android and IOS smartphones and other platforms. With the dedication of the founder and management team, the app is being set up to exceed current standards and to meet the needs of people. The platform has a wide range of interface and options that will give the users a wide and unique experience. KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, has the potential of producing highly recurring streams of high gross margin revenue that will allow it to become profitable very quickly.

KokTailz competitive advantages includes an all-inclusive option for users based on the loopholes of existing market players and the platform being a software-specific app development. And its target market are people ages between 18 years and 65 years (before retirement). This is in relation with playing off the name cocktails, which implies something that all mature ages can relate to. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

