Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How a Continuum of Care for Mental Health Works
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on how a continuum of care for mental health works. People who leave the hospital to complete an addiction recovery program often need continued professional support built into their discharge plan to help with treatment and maintain recovery goals.
Continuum of care refers to services provided after a treatment plan with bundled care options. Examples of this include addiction treatment services from detox to aftercare and mental health treatment services.
This continued care method describes how mental health providers follow a patient from preventative care through diagnosis, therapy, and aftercare. Depending on the patient, this could involve acute care hospitals, residential treatment programs, and other care facilities related to mental health treatment and recovery.
Several therapy types can be received through a continuum of care, including:
• Dialectical behavior therapy or DBT
• Cognitive-behavioral therapy or CBT
• Trauma-informed therapy
• Group therapy sessions
• Peer support groups
• Family therapy
• Medication management
• Comprehensive discharge and aftercare planning
People interested in a continuum of care can receive care for all types of mental health treatment needs. Mental health or behavioral health conditions that can be helped by professional staff such as those at Georgetown Behavioral Hospital include:
• Anxiety
• Bipolar disorder
• Depression
• Panic attack
• Mood disorders
• Phobias
• Affective disorders
• Grief and loss
• Psychiatric disturbances
Continuum of care allows people to have continued support for their mental health or behavioral health recovery treatment plan. With the guidance of professionals, people can benefit from bundled care that equips them with continued life skills. Those interested in learning about the benefits of a continuum of care should read the guide.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.
