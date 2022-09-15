Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,537 in the last 365 days.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How a Continuum of Care for Mental Health Works

Continuum of Care

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on how a continuum of care for mental health works. People who leave the hospital to complete an addiction recovery program often need continued professional support built into their discharge plan to help with treatment and maintain recovery goals.

Continuum of care refers to services provided after a treatment plan with bundled care options. Examples of this include addiction treatment services from detox to aftercare and mental health treatment services.

This continued care method describes how mental health providers follow a patient from preventative care through diagnosis, therapy, and aftercare. Depending on the patient, this could involve acute care hospitals, residential treatment programs, and other care facilities related to mental health treatment and recovery.

Several therapy types can be received through a continuum of care, including:

• Dialectical behavior therapy or DBT
• Cognitive-behavioral therapy or CBT
• Trauma-informed therapy
• Group therapy sessions
• Peer support groups
• Family therapy
• Medication management
• Comprehensive discharge and aftercare planning

People interested in a continuum of care can receive care for all types of mental health treatment needs. Mental health or behavioral health conditions that can be helped by professional staff such as those at Georgetown Behavioral Hospital include:

• Anxiety
• Bipolar disorder
• Depression
• Panic attack
• Mood disorders
• Phobias
• Affective disorders
• Grief and loss
• Psychiatric disturbances

Continuum of care allows people to have continued support for their mental health or behavioral health recovery treatment plan. With the guidance of professionals, people can benefit from bundled care that equips them with continued life skills. Those interested in learning about the benefits of a continuum of care should read the guide.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
+1 7326704700
email us here

You just read:

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How a Continuum of Care for Mental Health Works

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.