Electronic submission using the Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) can involve the use of several resources. These resources will help provide direction in the submission process.
FDA Guidances
Final guidances related to eCTD:
Draft guidances related to eCTD:
eCTD Submission Standards
For a listing of Specifications, Supportive Files, and M1 documents related to eCTD, please refer to eCTD Submission Standards (XLS - 82KB) or eCTD Submission Standards (PDF - 188KB)
Data Standards Catalog
Electronic submissions must use the version of eCTD currently supported by FDA, which is specified in the FDA Data Standards Catalog on the Study Data Standards Resources page.
Technical Conformance Guide
eCTD Technical Conformance Guide (PDF - 345 KB)
Provides specifications, recommendations, and general considerations on how to submit eCTD-based electronic submissions to CDER or CBER.
Validation Specifications
Specifications for eCTD Validation Criteria (PDF - 460KB)
Information required to validate an eCTD submission.
Fact Sheets
Additional Resources
Important Notices Archive
A list of important notices related to eCTD submissions.
FDA Forms
This collection includes forms for applications and submissions, reports and accountability, certifications, and inspections.
- Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) v4.0
- To prepare for the FDA implementation of the eCTD v4.0 standard, FDA is making the documentation available for download and should be used for implementation planning purposes only.
Technical Conformance Guide for Shared System REMS Drug Master File Submissions
This document provides specifications, recommendations, and general considerations on how to submit
Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) submissions to a Type V Drug Master File (DMF) that is being used for a Shared System REMS (SSR).
- Structured Product Labeling Resources
- The Structured Product Labeling (SPL) is a document markup standard approved by Health Level Seven (HL7) and adopted by FDA as a mechanism for exchanging product and facility information.
FDA Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) Electronic Submissions
The FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) is a database that contains information on adverse event and medication error reports submitted to FDA.
This guidance discusses the principles of good meeting management practices (GMMPs) and describes standardized procedures for requesting, preparing, scheduling, conducting, and documenting such formal meetings.
Regulatory Guidance Drug Registration and Listing
Section 510 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires manufacturers, repackers, and relabelers that engage in the manufacture, preparation, propagation, compounding, or processing of human or veterinary drugs and human biological products to register their establishment(s) and submit a listing of every product in commercial distribution with the FDA.
Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) Course
This course will walk you through the essential steps of submitting electronic submissions to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), and can serve as a resource for questions about the submission process.
Recent FDA eCTD Presentations
Refer to presentation slides from FDA speaking engagements.
CDER Small Business Industry Assistance (SBIA) webinars
View archived SBIA webinars.