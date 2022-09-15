igus Sponsoring WaterFire Providence Lighting
Motion plastic manufacturer celebrates with Educational Excellence in RISTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus is co-sponsoring a WaterFire Providence lighting celebrating Educational Excellence in RI with the Rhode Island Department of Education on Saturday, September 24, at Waterplace Park, starting with a torch lighting ceremony at 6:40 pm. During the event, the company will be showcasing its young engineers support (yes) program and its recently announced igus:bike.
WaterFire Providence is an award-winning artistic event that features over eighty lit bonfire basins along three rivers in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. For over 25 years, WaterFire has inspired thousands of residents and tourists by revitalizing the urban experience, fostering community engagement, and creatively transforming the city.
Support from igus
During the WaterFire performance, igus will demonstrate the first urban bike made of plastic. The bike is made from 90 percent recycled plastic and is maintenance and rust free. The bike does not require any lubrication and does not attract sand, dust, or dirt. All of the bike's components are made with igus' self-lubricating and durable products.
The igus yes program encourages students to learn more about engineering, which includes access to free/discounted product samples, catalogs, guest lectures, and flyers. The yes program aims to not only support students and engineers but also educate them on the merits and benefits of plastic components. Free donations are available to students and engineering competitions across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Engaged in Community
The co-sponsorship of WaterFire Providence by igus is part of its community commitment to support events that benefit the city. igus has been headquartered in Rhode Island since 1985 and currently employs over 250 people at its facility in East Providence.
"We are pleased to support WaterFire Providence," said Artur Peplinski President and CEO at igus, Inc. "igus recognizes its importance as a member of the community to embrace events that make residents and tourists aware of the cultural experiences Rhode Island has to offer. We're proud to be part of Celebrating Educational Excellence in RI with the Rhode Island Department of Education."
To learn more about the igus yes program:
https://www.igus.com/info/company-yes-ca
To learn more about the igus bike:
https://igus.bike/
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
