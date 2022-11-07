KokTailz is a true friend to users of dating apps and here is why

Users of different dating platforms get hurled with features that are either inefficient or irrelevant to them, resulting in users switching between platforms.

UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having been an avid follower, and creative in the adult entertainment industry as well as the online dating industry; Understanding and learning about the trends and various approaches utilized by incumbents in the market, the founder, Sean Trotter, for the main benefit of users, has produced a solution to this problem. After a thorough analytical evaluation between Sean and his team, the idea of KokTailz was brought to life.

By merging all the different unique features of major incumbents in the market, KokTailz will give users an all-inclusive platform, enabling a high adoption rate, giving users a higher chance of finding what they want through the platform. With the company’s primary goal to reposition the online dating world through its operations, KokTailz will offer more features through which people can become more inclined and comfortable while using the service.

Here are some of the primary features of the KokTailz app:

- Clinking with other users. See how often you cross paths with other users. The opportunity to go back and reach out to that person in case circumstances did not allow you to when you crossed paths earlier. (connection lasts 7 days from the first-time users clinked and gives a number of how many times users crossed within those 7 days. After 7 days the data disappear and starts over next time users’ clink)

- Browse your feed / potential matches by Swiping left & Right on uploaded pictures from other users who match your interests.

- Besides swiping pictures, users can switch to video mode and check out 15 second videos uploaded by people in their area that meet their interests, who they can swipe "yes" or "no" to find a potential match. (Tik Tok and / or regular videos of themselves) Video swipe mode will work identical to the regular picture mode.

- Set up dates. Categories include, coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, walks in parks, and drinks. We use your location and google API to pick the best venues for your date. Which will include detailed information of the place, customer reviews and the ability to call from the app to make a reservation.

With a lot more features offered by the KokTailz dating app, reading, or hearing about it will not do justice until users personally give it a trial.