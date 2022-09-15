Digital PCR Market Valuation Worth $1,305.30 million by 2030, business insights and future trends along with players

Digital PCR Markett

Digital pcr market was valued at $508.82 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,305.30 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market. On the other hand, high cost of digital PCR devices and reimbursement issues with digital PCR devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in R&D activities for advancement in PCR technology and increase in collaboration agreements between companies for development of digital PCR are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer and surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines drive the growth of the global digital PCR market. However, high initial cost and reimbursement issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and surge in funding in R&D activities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a huge increase in demand for highly sensitive molecular diagnostic tools, which in turn, had a positive impact on the global digital PCR market.

At the same time, imperative requirement of the diagnostic tests for the disease has also given way to increased use of PCR technology and launch of new PCR assay for the detection of the virus.

The droplet digital PCR segment to maintain its lion's share-

On the basis of technology, the droplet digital PCR segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global digital PCR market, owing to rise in the R&D activities associated with droplet digital PCR. The chip based digital PCR segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in clinical trials for application of chip based digital PCR drives the segment growth.

The digital PCR systems segment to lead the trail-

On the basis of product type, the digital PCR systems segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than half of the global digital PCR market, due to increase in number of cancer patients and upsurge in demand for molecular diagnosis. The software & services segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2030, owing to advancements in software technology.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.

Prominent market players-

Sysmex corporation

Fluidigm Corporation

Jn medsys

Avance Biosciences

Merck KGAA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Precigenome LLC

QIAGEN N.V

