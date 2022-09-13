Public meetings that systematically obtain the patient perspective on specific diseases and their treatments
Medical Product Type Covered
Biologics, Drugs
Meeting Frequency
Varies
Participant Status
Patients, Caregivers and Advocates that serve as Special Government Employees
Topics Covered
Symptoms and daily impacts that matter most to patients, patient perspectives on current treatment approaches, and topics such as clinical trial considerations and meaningful benefit may also be explored
To allow patient organizations to identify and organize patient-focused collaborations to generate public input on other disease areas, using the process established through FDA-led PFDD meetings as a model
Medical Product Type Covered
Biologics, Drugs
Meeting Frequency
Varies
Participant Status
Patients, Caregivers and Advocates
Topics Covered
FDA welcomes host organizations to have public meetings to discuss symptoms and daily impacts that matter most to patients, patient perspectives on current treatment approaches, and topics such as clinical trial considerations and meaningful benefit may also be explored.
