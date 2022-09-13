FDA-led Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) Initiative FDA-led Patient-Focused Drug Development Purpose Public meetings that systematically obtain the patient perspective on specific diseases and their treatments Medical Product Type Covered Biologics, Drugs Meeting Frequency Varies Participant Status Patients, Caregivers and Advocates that serve as Special Government Employees Topics Covered Symptoms and daily impacts that matter most to patients, patient perspectives on current treatment approaches, and topics such as clinical trial considerations and meaningful benefit may also be explored More Information Learn more about PFDD

Externally-led PFDD Meetings Initiative Externally-led PFDD Meetings Purpose To allow patient organizations to identify and organize patient-focused collaborations to generate public input on other disease areas, using the process established through FDA-led PFDD meetings as a model Medical Product Type Covered Biologics, Drugs Meeting Frequency Varies Participant Status Patients, Caregivers and Advocates Topics Covered FDA welcomes host organizations to have public meetings to discuss symptoms and daily impacts that matter most to patients, patient perspectives on current treatment approaches, and topics such as clinical trial considerations and meaningful benefit may also be explored. More Information Learn more about Externally-Led-PFDD

FDA Patient Listening Session program Initiative NORD MOU Pilot Listening Sessions Purpose Informal patient community meetings that educate staff in multiple FDA centers about diseases, conditions, health experiences and unmet medical needs Medical Product Type Covered Biologics, Devices, Drugs Meeting Frequency Varies Participant Status Patients, Caregivers and Advocates Topics Covered Disease and symptom burden, treatment preferences, quality of life, unmet medical needs, FDA division-specific questions More Information Learn more about FDA Patient Listening Sessions

Patient Engagement Collaborative (PEC) Initiative Patient Engagement Collaborative (PEC) Purpose A forum to discuss and share experiences on patient engagement in medical product development and regulatory discussions Medical Product Type Covered Biologics, Devices, Drugs Meeting Frequency Quarterly Participant Status Patients, Caregivers and Advocates Topics Covered Patient engagement operations More Information Learn more about PEC

Patient Engagement Advisory Committee (PEAC) Initiative Patient Engagement Advisory Committee (PEAC) Purpose Provides advice to the Commissioner or designee, on complex issues relating to medical devices, the regulation of devices, and their use by patients in a public advisory committee meeting Medical Product Type Covered Devices Meeting Frequency Annually Participant Status Patients, Caregivers and Advocates that serve as Special Government Employees** Topics Covered Regulatory process and medical product review More Information Learn more about PEAC

Patient Representative Program (PRP) Initiative Patient Representative Program (PRP) Purpose Provides advice to the Commissioner or designee, on complex issues relating to medical devices, the regulation of devices, and their use by patients in a public advisory committee meeting Medical Product Type Covered Biologics, Devices, Drugs Meeting Frequency Annually Participant Status Patients, Caregivers and Advocates that serve as Special Government Employees** Topics Covered Regulatory process and medical product review More Information Learn more about PRP

* This list is not inclusive of all FDA Patient Engagement Initiatives.

** Special Government Employees are appointed when conflict of interest restrictions need to be applied to participants for topics that cover specific products or regulatory issues.