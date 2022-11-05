Submit Release
KokTailz will be a way to find and experience companionship through the internet

UNITED STATES, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 1,500 dating platforms in the United States, with each platform having a significantly unique approach to attracting users to the platform.
Even with this, a lot of users are left unsatisfied and found still wanting more due to the shortage of demanded features, leading to users switching between different platforms within short periods.

Just as the name implies, KokTailz (cocktails) represents partying, dating, romance, having an exciting time, mingling with new people, meeting up and having drinks, etc. It could also represent People. Just as there are various types of cocktails, based on the number and kind of ingredients added, KokTailz can represent the different types of people based on their personalities, character, their potential, and what they bring to the table. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

The KokTailz app founder, Sean Trotter, describes KokTailz as a sophisticated all-inclusive platform for dating and networking amongst people based on their location and dating preferences. It is to be noted that KokTailz is an “all-inclusive platform” that has merged all the unique features of market players in the industry to deliver an app that best serves its users to allow their usage of the platform as seamless and safe as possible and with less potential to switch to a different application.

KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, is an app that is created to the advantage of users, with the aim of enabling anyone and everyone irrespective of age, location, gender orientation, etc., to create meaningful connections. It uses the current location of the user, showing them how often they cross paths with people in their city, state, and around the world. It is a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections all over the world. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

