Bobbles & Lace Announces New Franchise Location in Massachusetts
The fashion boutique is expected to expand rapidly with additional franchisees signing by the spring.
It’s really a natural progression for us, being able to both expand the brand and teach other women how to become successful boutique owners.”HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobbles & Lace, a retail store specializing in affordable high-end fashion, has started the fall season strong with a fresh franchise location in the South Shore of Massachusetts. The new territory is located in Hingham and is owned by franchise partner Megan Cheek.
Owner and Founder, Lindsay Rando, has looked forward to this first franchise deal since the brand launched its sales effort this past summer. “The South Shore location has been on my radar for a while. I am so excited for so many reasons,” stated Rando. “ Megan has been a long time customer and even worked as a virtual stylist for us over COVID. She is the MODEL franchisee for our emerging business and I am thrilled to watch her success.” The company currently has eight locations and is headquartered in Marblehead. Cheek’s Hingham location is open for business.
Bobbles & Lace is unique in the franchise marketplace thanks to its hands-on approach for its customers. According to its website, part of the company’s mission is to make “...high fashion fun and affordable. We are a proud team of women who share a commitment to creating a unique and personalized shopping experience with the desire to build long lasting relationships with every client that walks through our doors.”
According to Rando, the future is very promising for her company, with another six to eight franchise partners expected to sign by the spring. “We are thrilled with the initial response from clients and future franchisees. I can not believe how fast and streamlined this process has been so far,” stated Rando. “It’s really a natural progression for us, being able to both expand the brand and teach other women how to become successful boutique owners.”
Exclusive territories are available. All franchise agreements include initial training, refresher education, and ongoing support. To learn more about the Bobbles & Lace franchise opportunity, visit www.bobblesandlace.com/pages/franchise.
ABOUT Bobbles & Lace
Bobbles & Lace was founded in 2008 in Marblehead, MA. The company currently has nine locations throughout Massachusetts. Bobbles & Lace is on a mission to make high-end boutique fashion more affordable with an emphasis on styling and assistance during each shopping trip. To learn more about Bobbles & Lace, visit their website at www.bobblesandlace.com.
