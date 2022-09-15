OP360 Celebrates Diversity and Inclusivity
OP360 Diversity Ball: A Community Celebration of Inclusive Culture
Being an equal opportunity employer, OP360 takes and maintains affirmative action to advance diversity in the workplace and nurture the inclusion of all our employees.”CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) ended its month-long Pride celebration with its Diversity Ball on Saturday, July 2nd, at the Waterfront Hotel Pacific Grand Ballroom. A highlight of the event was the gender-inclusive Diversity Showcase, which involved employees competing in various segments for the title of the OP360 Diversity Champion. From the Pride-inspired opening production to the insightful answers to questions on diversity and inclusion, the contestants brought the best of the company’s culture to the forefront.
— David Highbloom, OP360 Chief Administrative Officer
Adding color to the event were performances by Battle of the Bands contestants singing their covers of songs that advocate for and celebrate LGBTQIA+ causes.
The OP360 Diversity Ball emphasizes the company's efforts to nurture a work environment that supports and empowers employees to be their authentic selves. OP360 reinforces its commitment to diversity by providing health coverage for common-law and same-sex partners as dependents as well as integrating diversity and equality awareness training into every new hire's onboarding experience. Reflecting the power of inclusivity in business, women also represent 45% of leadership roles.
“We realize this commitment tonight at the OP360 Diversity Ball, a celebration of our amazing people, the vibrant culture that unites us, and the actions that bring us closer to our communities.”, said David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer.
OP360 is an active member of the Philippine Financial and Inter-Industry Pride, the largest network of LGBTQIA+ employee resource groups in the country, and remains steadfast in promoting the increased visibility of its diverse workforce.
For more information about OP360’s long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, please contact info@officepartners360.com.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. As a fast-growing BPO, we provide full-service solutions to clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters - ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.
