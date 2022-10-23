Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,988 in the last 365 days.

KokTailz Dating App is a utilizable and a distinctive project that investors should look out for

From advantages over the defects of the big market players in the industry, to its uncommon platform standard, KokTailz is set to be a prime aim to investors.

UNITED STATES, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes an app successful is the ability to offer something unique that fills a need for people’s dating lives, and with massive scale, speed, security, and a more detailed experience through its diverse features, KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps could be new users’ favorite dating platform.

In many ways, the dating app industry is a tech industry with strengths that mirror that of the social media industry. Generally, dating apps are considered a type of social media. Like social networks, online dating sites allow text messaging, photo sharing, and sometimes video chat. And as social networking apps are becoming extremely popular, especially with the younger generation, so are dating apps, which come with benefits and services.

As per a 2018 Statista survey, 12% of 18 - 29-year-olds admitted to being in a relationship with a partner or spouse they met online, and around 50 million Americans say they have or continued to use websites or dating apps in their pursuit of romance. So, it is evident that, even though the dating platform industry is still in its youth, it is certainly one to pay attention to. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

Thus, right now is absolutely the right time to invest in dating apps. Especially one like KokTailz which offers users new and unique ways to explore and experience the dating platform. The demand for an online dating experience continues to grow. Though, the large players will continue to exist, there is always a market for new players. Too often people use the traditional platforms and do not find success. There will always be a market for a new platform, creating the right ones like KokTailz social media. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

Sean Trotter
KokTailz
contact@koktailz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

KokTailz Dating App is a utilizable and a distinctive project that investors should look out for

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.