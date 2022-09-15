Twelve Awarded Aspire2STEAM ASPIRER Scholarships in September 2022

Twelve Awarded Aspire2STEAM ASPIRER Scholarships Aspire2STEAM, Awarded Twelve New Scholarships this September CompTIA, a Global Leader in IT Education and Certification

In this month alone, we announced 12 scholarship recipients that we were able to award immediately after receiving an incredibly generous gift from CompTIA.” — Cheryl O'Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org