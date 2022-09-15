Twelve Awarded Aspire2STEAM ASPIRER Scholarships in September 2022
The 12 scholarships were made possible through a generous donation from CompTIA, a global leader in IT education and certification
In this month alone, we announced 12 scholarship recipients that we were able to award immediately after receiving an incredibly generous gift from CompTIA.”ANKENY , IA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has announced the names of 12 students who each received an educational scholarship this month. “It’s an exciting time for Aspire2STEAM scholars,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org. “In this month alone, we announced 12 scholarship recipients that we were able to award immediately after receiving an incredibly generous gift from CompTIA.”
— Cheryl O'Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org
CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. As part of CompTIA Giving, contributions made by CompTIA’s member communities and councils support local communities and improve education, access to resources, and career options for individuals in need. This year, Aspire2STEAM received $25,000 through the CompTIA Giving program.
The twelve ASPIRER Scholarship award recipients are (in alphabetical order):
• Alonda Bardney, a freshman at University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in Animal Science;
• Sanjita Bhattacharya, a sophomore at Northeastern University in Boston, MA majoring in Cellular and Molecular Biology and minoring in Data Science;
• Sydney Crush, a junior at North Carolina State University double majoring in Paper Science and Engineering and Chemical Engineering;
• Delaney Fields, a junior at North Carolina State University majoring in Chemical Engineering with a Biomolecular concentration and minoring in Mathematics and Biotechnology;
• Taylor Floyd, a sophomore at North Carolina State University double majoring in Chemical Engineering and Paper Science and Engineering;
• Samantha Hirsch, a junior at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN majoring in Mechanical Engineering and minoring in Management;
• Amanda Kaskon, a junior at North Carolina State University majoring in Chemical Engineering;
• Logan Kocka, a Master of Science student at University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN, pursuing an Engineering, Science and Technology Entrepreneurship (ESTEEM) degree;
• Sarah LaCivita, a junior at North Carolina State University majoring in Chemical Engineering and minoring in Biomanufacturing;
• Lillian Nguyen, a senior at North Carolina State University majoring in Chemical Engineering;
• Savannah Powers, a junior at North Carolina State University majoring in Chemical Engineering and minoring in Biomanufacturing; and
• Autum Satterfield, a senior at North Carolina State University double majoring in Paper Science and Engineering and Chemical Engineering with a concentration in Sustainable Energy, Engineering, and Environment.
One hundred percent of the funding Aspire2STEAM receives is earmarked exclusively for scholarship awards. Aspire2STEAM executives and advisors all work on a volunteer basis and receive no salaries or other compensation. In addition to scholarships, Aspire2STEAM offers mentoring to all scholars during their years of education and beyond. “When it comes to mentoring, we like to meet our scholars where they are,” said O’Donoghue. “Whether they wish to be formally mentored over a period of time or simply want to reach out for some quick advice, we are here for them and can connect them with a number of STEAM professionals who provide expert advice and support.”
Aspire2STEAM accepts scholarship applications all throughout the year.
Applicants can apply online by visiting the company’s website at Aspire2STEAM.org. Donations are always appreciated at Aspire2STEAM.org/donate/.
About...
Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today.
Donate now. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
About...
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Aspire2STEAM
+1 630-253-8861
Cheryl@Aspire2STEAM.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn