Charity has an answer to the pilot shortage, it intends to train them for little or no cost of their own

Air Transport Flight Academy a 501(C)3 will help underprivileged pilots obtain their ATP Certificate and a lifetime career in commercial aviation.

When once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return” — Leonardo Da Vinci

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the current pilot shortage and the need for more qualified pilots along with the high cost of training them has lead to the formation of the non-profit “Air Transport Flight Academy” which has been approved by the IRS aa a 501C3 public charity.

The charity’s mission is to provide training for licensed pilots leading to an ATP certificate by providing full or partial scholarships to qualified candidates who are unable to cover the cost. You can help us by volunteering here.

It all started when the Faa changed the minimum flight hours for an Air Transport Pilot (ATP) license from 250 hours to 1,500 hours. This together with far fewer pilots being trained by the military, the Covid era when many airlines offered early retirement for their pilots along with the additional training necessary upon their return all add up to the massive pilot shortage.

ATFA intends to solicit donations and grants from both the public and private sector as well as the aviation community. It will also seek donations of various types of equipment including aircraft, simulators and other equipment.

Once funded ATFA will begin training qualified candidates at existing flight schools (possibly in conjunction with an aviation college) with the idea of eventually purchasing its own Faa 141 approved flight school or schools.

ATFA also intends to reach out to Faa 121, 135 carriers and the international community seeking contracts to supply qualified ATP graduates. ATFA intends to solicit donations and grants.