Cybersecurity Issues Facing Financial Services and Insurance Sectors
Free Virtual Event
October 11-12, 2022
Overview
Regulators, the financial and insurance sectors, and consumers alike are facing new and ever-present challenges from the threat of cyberattacks. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is hosting a special cybersecurity forum for Michigan insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and consumer finance companies. This event will provide a collaborative environment to learn best practices from colleagues, talk through safeguards with law enforcement, and discuss ways to protect against cybercrimes and protect Michigan consumers.
Agenda*
October 11, 2022
|
10 – 10:30 a.m.
|
Welcome
|
10:30 – 11 a.m.
|
Introductory Panel Discussion – Meet DIFS’ Office Directors and learn about what each office is doing to protect consumers and support licensees in this new virtual world.
|
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Ransomware & Business Email Compromise // Speaker: Kelley Goldblatt, Cybersecurity Advisor, Region 5: Michigan, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
|
12 – 1 p.m.
|
Break
|
1 – 1:45 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion: State and Federal Level Regulation – DIFS staff along with state and federal counterparts discuss the latest in cybersecurity-related regulation and take audience questions.
|
1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
|
Phishing/Smishing: Know What to Look For – DIFS staff will lead an interactive training to help you understand cybersecurity best practices and common hacking strategies.
Wednesday, October 12
|
10 – 10:15 a.m.
|
Welcome
|
10:15 – 11 a.m.
|
Law Enforcement Point of View // Speaker: D/Lt. Michael T. Teachout, Cyber Section, Intelligence Operations Division, Michigan State Police
|
11 – 11:45 a.m.
|
Media Point of View: Protect Your Data, Protect Your Reputation // Speaker: Alexandra Garfinkle, Senior Tech Reporter, Yahoo Finance
|
11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Break
|
12 – 1 p.m.
|
DIFS Cybersecurity Wrap Up – DIFS wraps up the conference with a presentation about Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) updates and what the department is seeing as it pertains to cybersecurity.
|
1 p.m.
|
Closing Remarks
* Times Subject to Change.