Cybersecurity Issues Facing Financial Services and Insurance Sectors

October 11-12, 2022

Overview
Regulators, the financial and insurance sectors, and consumers alike are facing new and ever-present challenges from the threat of cyberattacks. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is hosting a special cybersecurity forum for Michigan insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and consumer finance companies. This event will provide a collaborative environment to learn best practices from colleagues, talk through safeguards with law enforcement, and discuss ways to protect against cybercrimes and protect Michigan consumers.

Agenda*
October 11, 2022

10 – 10:30 a.m.

Welcome

10:30 – 11 a.m.

Introductory Panel Discussion – Meet DIFS’ Office Directors and learn about what each office is doing to protect consumers and support licensees in this new virtual world.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ransomware & Business Email Compromise // Speaker: Kelley Goldblatt, Cybersecurity Advisor, Region 5: Michigan, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Threat actors harvest credentials, deploy rootkits, use domain spoofing, lookalike domains, or compromised email accounts to impersonate a customer or trusted external partner. The goal of the threat actor is to use extortion software or existing business relationships and compromised accounts, along with specific information gathered through social engineering or account monitoring, to redirect transactions or intercept emails with sensitive information. When this happens, your company has a lot to lose.

12 – 1 p.m.

Break

1 – 1:45 p.m.

Panel Discussion: State and Federal Level Regulation – DIFS staff along with state and federal counterparts discuss the latest in cybersecurity-related regulation and take audience questions.

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Phishing/Smishing: Know What to Look For – DIFS staff will lead an interactive training to help you understand cybersecurity best practices and common hacking strategies.

 

Wednesday, October 12

10 – 10:15 a.m.

Welcome

10:15 – 11 a.m.

Law Enforcement Point of View // Speaker: D/Lt. Michael T. Teachout, Cyber Section, Intelligence Operations Division, Michigan State Police
Hear from the State of Michigan Police about its point of view and what law enforcement is doing to support the insurance and financial services industries.

11 – 11:45 a.m.

Media Point of View: Protect Your Data, Protect Your Reputation // Speaker: Alexandra Garfinkle, Senior Tech Reporter, Yahoo Finance
Cyber breaches pose major risks for businesses, including reputational risk. Hear from a senior tech reporter at Yahoo Finance about high-profile examples of cyber breaches and lessons learned from their stories.

11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Break

12 – 1 p.m.

DIFS Cybersecurity Wrap Up – DIFS wraps up the conference with a presentation about Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) updates and what the department is seeing as it pertains to cybersecurity.

1 p.m.

Closing Remarks

* Times Subject to Change.

