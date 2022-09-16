Autosphere now leverages AWS technologies to transform Communication Service Providers into highly-automated enterprises
EINPresswire.com/ -- Value-focused automation company Autosphere has launched its intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution on Amazon Web Services to empower communication service providers (CSPs) in achieving enterprise-wide automation.
Autosphere is pleased to announce that they have extended their intelligent automation capabilities, to run on the AWS cloud, making it easier for CSPs to accelerate their business process automation.
Autosphere’s solutions running on AWS will help the digital transformation journeys of CSPs aiming to become highly-automated enterprises. Autosphere allows for critical processes such as Order to Activation (also known as O2A) to be completely automated, making these service providers future-ready companies.
“Digital transformation through software automation is a growing imperative for all forward-looking companies.” said Saad Khalid, CEO at Autosphere. “This is a future facing all businesses and Autosphere is committed to leading this change for our clients and partners. Our collaboration with AWS is a great leap forward in delivering on that promise.”
Leveraging the AWS Cloud enables Autosphere to provide scalable, secure, high-speed automation to its clients at competitive costs while taking advantage of industry-leading cloud services and high-performance computing.
About Autosphere
Autosphere is a value-focused intelligent automation company that has paved new paths for the digitalization of businesses in the telecom, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors.
In 2021, Autosphere was awarded first place at the Asia Pacific ICT Awards, for best Business Services Solution, beating out over 300 nominations by 260 teams across 17 countries.
Click here to get in touch with Autosphere.
Vaqar Hussain
