Complete Blood Count Device Market 2022 Size, Share, Distributors, Business Development and Forecast to 2028 | Abbott

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global "Complete Blood Count Device Market" covers explicit information regarding emerging market trends, drivers, and constraints. This report evaluates historical data on the Complete Blood Count Device market growth and compares it with current market situations. It helps to enable readers to have a detailed analysis of the development of the market. The report estimates the Complete Blood Count Device market size, geographic dominance, and regional segmentation that the most significant parts of the research study. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2022 to 2028.

The global complete blood count device market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,642.9 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

A complete blood count (CBC), sometimes known as a full blood count (FBC), is a series of medical laboratory tests that give information regarding a person's blood cells. The CBC measures the number of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets, as well as hemoglobin concentration and hematocrit. The CBC is done with standard laboratory equipment or an automated hematological analyzer, which counts cells and records their size and structure. Three varieties of CBC devices exist: 3-part analyzer, 5-part analyzer, and 6-part analyzer.

• Abbott Laboratories

• bioMérieux SA

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Sysmex Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Sight Diagnostics

• Horiba

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

By Product Type:

3-Part Analyzer

5-Part Analyzer

6-Part Analyzer

By Modality:

Portable

Stationary

By Test Type:

White Blood Cell Count (WBC or leukocyte count)

WBC Differential Count

Red Blood Cell Count (RBC or erythrocyte count)

Hematocrit (Hct)

Hemoglobin (Hbg)

Platelet Count

Mean Platelet Volume (MPV)

Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin (MCH)

Others

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

