A grandfather’s boundless love
Dennis McIntrye writes a story of the acorn and the oak tree to comfort her granddaughter’s griefTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Losing a loved one is never easy. There is no possible way for one to recover from grief in an instant manner. The author, Dennis McIntyre, wrote this story in hopes to comfort his granddaughter as she continues to grieve over the loss of her “Granny”. The author recalls that the passing of her granny still got her emotional and weary.
A quick background of the author; Dennis McIntyre. He is a former resident of Rochester, New York. He is an engineer and a technical writer for Kodak and Siemens for years, before his retirement. Currently, he resides in Dacula, Georgia, and has written several other books, including Legacy of Love, Coffee Shop Ministries, Shackled Yet Free, Freedom's Journey, and Free to Serve. Of the books Dennis McIntyre has written, "The Acorn and the Oak Tree" certainly is the closest to his heart as this book is specially dedicated to her granddaughter. Ultimately, boundless love is expressed in words.
Readers can find delight in this enlightening tale as it narrates an acorn that settles into the soil, becomes a sapling, encounters the strong winds of the seasons, and then, as the years continually pass, the acorn grows to be the oak it was destined to be.
The book "The Acorn and the Oak Tree" by Dennis McIntyre is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now!
